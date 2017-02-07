CCTV pictures of burglars raiding Hadleigh’s Lady Lane services – one of many targeted overnight

CCTV picture of burglars stealing cigarettes from the Lady Lane garage in Hadleigh.

Hadleigh residents are concerned about their town being perceived as a “soft touch” by criminals, claims the mayor after a service station was ram-raided overnight.

The service station on Lady Lane in Hadleigh has been broken into overnight.

The garage in Lady Lane was targeted around 2am by criminals who are also believed to have targeted a garage in Woolpit and a cafe in Capel St Mary within a few hours of each other.

Trevor Sheldrick is a county councillor and town mayor.

“I am appalled at yet another break-in in Hadleigh,” he said. “I shall be seeking assurances from Tim Passmore [the police and crime commissioner] that the new policing model for the area is fit for purpose.

“Residents are rightly concerned that the town is perceived as a soft touch by the criminals because police are spread too thinly. Added to this is the ongoing concern that lack of overnight street lighting exacerbates the problem.

CCTV picture of burglars stealing cigarettes from the Lady Lane garage in Hadleigh.

“I am hopeful that the program to replace old lighting with LEDs may lead to a reversal of the policy of curtailment.

“I would ask that the public remain vigilant and not to be afraid to report any suspicious activity as we must all take responsibility for our community.”

He also referenced the worry residents felt following the robbery of a 90-year-old in his own home in January.

One of the company directors at Lady Lane Garage John Dowling said the alarm went off at 1.55am.

CCTV picture of burglars stealing cigarettes from the Lady Lane garage in Hadleigh.

“We’ve just got up and running in the last hour,” he said at 1.15pm. “It’s not very pretty but we’ve cleaned up as best as we can.”

He said they had taken around £5,000-worth of cigarettes.

Woolpit’s Costcutter was raided shortly afterwards – the second time it has been raided in as many years.