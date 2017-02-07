Overcast

CCTV pictures of burglars raiding Hadleigh’s Lady Lane services – one of many targeted overnight

13:35 08 February 2017

CCTV picture of burglars stealing cigarettes from the Lady Lane garage in Hadleigh. Pictures courtesy of BBC Radio Suffolk.

CCTV picture of burglars stealing cigarettes from the Lady Lane garage in Hadleigh. Pictures courtesy of BBC Radio Suffolk.

Archant

Hadleigh residents are concerned about their town being perceived as a “soft touch” by criminals, claims the mayor after a service station was ram-raided overnight.

1 Comments
The service station on Lady Lane in Hadleigh has been broken into overnight.

The garage in Lady Lane was targeted around 2am by criminals who are also believed to have targeted a garage in Woolpit and a cafe in Capel St Mary within a few hours of each other.

Trevor Sheldrick is a county councillor and town mayor.

“I am appalled at yet another break-in in Hadleigh,” he said. “I shall be seeking assurances from Tim Passmore [the police and crime commissioner] that the new policing model for the area is fit for purpose.

“Residents are rightly concerned that the town is perceived as a soft touch by the criminals because police are spread too thinly. Added to this is the ongoing concern that lack of overnight street lighting exacerbates the problem.

CCTV picture of burglars stealing cigarettes from the Lady Lane garage in Hadleigh. Pictures courtesy of BBC Radio Suffolk.

“I am hopeful that the program to replace old lighting with LEDs may lead to a reversal of the policy of curtailment.

“I would ask that the public remain vigilant and not to be afraid to report any suspicious activity as we must all take responsibility for our community.”

He also referenced the worry residents felt following the robbery of a 90-year-old in his own home in January.

One of the company directors at Lady Lane Garage John Dowling said the alarm went off at 1.55am.

CCTV picture of burglars stealing cigarettes from the Lady Lane garage in Hadleigh. Pictures courtesy of BBC Radio Suffolk.

“We’ve just got up and running in the last hour,” he said at 1.15pm. “It’s not very pretty but we’ve cleaned up as best as we can.”

He said they had taken around £5,000-worth of cigarettes.

Woolpit’s Costcutter was raided shortly afterwards – the second time it has been raided in as many years.

1 comment

  • Policing at night in Suffolk is poor and the villains know it. Mr Sheldrick should ask how many officers there are in the Hadleigh vicinity at that hour of the day - not in Ipswich, not in Sudbury but within 5 mile radius of Hadleigh. The chances are that the Hadleigh car (if there was one even) had been pulled over to Capel St Mary to attend that burglary so it left a vacuum for the villains to fill. In the "good old days" any vehicle moving about at that hour would have been "stopchecked". Now you can drive about the countryside at night and never see a police officer less about being stopped.

    The original Victor Meldrew

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

    The original Victor Meldrew

    Wednesday, February 8, 2017

