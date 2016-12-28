CCTV to help Felixstowe Coastwatch to monitor more of the coast

A coastal emergency group is seeking permission for a CCTV camera to enable it to cover a wider area.

Felixstowe Coastwatch operates from Martello Tower P on the resort’s south seafront, with volunteer officers keeping a look-out on the sea and beach from their base at the top of the Napoleonic fort.

However, the team can only monitor the area from Landguard to Cobbold’s Point and cannot see beyond towards The Dip and Felixstowe Ferry.

Now it wants to use a closed-circuit TV camera in order to be able to keep a look-out along the whole of the resort’s five-mile coastline.

Ian Clarke, of Felixstowe Coastwatch, said: “We are unable to monitor the beach north of Cobbold’s Point and the entrance to the River Deben.

“We would like to install a CCTV camera on a mast no higher than 10 metres located in the Clifflands car park.

“The final height of the mast will be specififed by the CCTV installer as a repeater station will be required in the bellfry of Harvest House. Line of sight is required from the CCTV camera and the repeater.”

The idea is to put the aluminium mast on a grassy area of the clifftop not used by vehicles.

Felixstowe Town Council has recommended approval and Suffolk Coastal will make a final decision.

Volunteers keep watch from 9am to 4pm weekends, Bank Holidays, Mondays and Fridays and 12.30pm to 4pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.