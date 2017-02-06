Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Chance of sleet and snow as Suffolk hit by cold snap

11:45 06 February 2017

Sleet and snow could be set to arrive in Suffolk later this week

Sleet and snow could be set to arrive in Suffolk later this week

Suffolk faces a cold snap over the next few days with sleet showers predicted nearer the coast and a dusting of snow possible further inland.

Comment

Temperatures will feel decidedly chilly heading towards the weekend, thanks to the coming together of cold weather from the continent and high pressure over Scandinavia.

James Wilby, a meteorologist for Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, in Norwich, said: “It will certainly be chilling down through the week.

“By Wednesday, we’re likely to see highs of about three or four degrees so it will feel pretty chilly.”

It will be similar, if not cooler, by Thursday feeling cold, with easterly winds developing through the week.

Temperatures are expected to pick up slightly over the weekend creeping towards the average highs experienced in recent days.

“There’s a suggestion we may pick up a few sleet or snow showers,” added Mr Wilby.

“There’s potential of picking up moisture from the north, meaning the possibility of snow about five or 10 miles inland.

“That risk will be there during the mid to late week but we’re looking at a slight dusting, rather than any significant fall.”

Sleet is more likely than snow nearer the coast, due to the temperature of the sea remaining just above freezing.

With the easterly flow showing no immediate signs of changing, the chilly weather is likely to remain into next week.

“It’s fair to say we’ve had a winter characterised by a ‘blocking’ high pressure system,” said Mr Wilby.

“The stable air mass has meant that, by the end of the season, we’re likely to look back at cold nights and below average rainfall.”

While the Met Office issued warnings about high winds in Northern Ireland and western Scotland, colder temperatures will be spreading from the east, accompanied by the chance of wintry showers.

Emma Sharples, from the Met Office, said temperatures are likely to dip by at least two or three degrees by Thursday for much of England, with day time maximums unlikely to rise higher than around 5C (41F).

She said temperatures would grow cold enough to be accompanied by the odd wintry flurry mostly in the east.

Keywords: University of East Anglia Met Office United Kingdom Northern Ireland Scotland Norwich

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Cast of Lord of the Dance shows reporter the steps before debut at Ipswich Regent

22 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
Reporter Gemma Mitchell learns the basics from The Lords Fergal Keaney and Matt Smith ahead of the debut show at Ipswich Regent.

I have to admit, Irish dancing is not my forte.

Arrest made in police investigation of six Pinewood burglaries in January

18:10 Jason Noble
Residents in Pinewood are warned to keep their eyes peeled following a spate of burglaries.

Police have arrested a man from Colchester in connection with a string of burglaries across Suffolk and north Essex.

113mph Felixstowe driver spared ban after telling court he was fleeing from ex-partner and her new boyfriend

16:19 Colin Adwent
Matthew Butcher was caught driving at 113mph. File picture.

A driver caught travelling at 113mph told a court he did so because he was trying to get away from his ex-partner and her boyfriend.

Grandfather Douglas Skinner ‘flew’ from cherry picker after being hit by lorry, inquest told

16:03 Lauren Everitt
The inquest is being held at Beacon House, Ipswich.

A grandfather was thrown from a cherry picker after it was struck by a lorry at his work in Felixstowe, an inquest has heard.

St Elizabeth Hospice’s Midnight Walk poster girl, Chelsea Scarlett, calls on people to sign up to flagship fundraiser

17:49 Lauren Everitt
Chelsea Scarlett is the poster girl for this year's Midnight Walk in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice

A year and a half ago, Chelsea Scarlett was in the dark about St Elizabeth Hospice.

What can people see on your Facebook profile? Suffolk New College marks Safer Internet Day

16:14 Matt Stott
Suffolk New College Level 1 Childcare Students get ready for Safer Internet Day. From left, Raissa Marshall, Lecturer Sharon Thompson, Jasmine Sheppard, Jasmine Richmond, Ami Regan and Amber Buckle. Credit: Suffolk New College.

What appears when you ‘Google’ yourself? How much information is revealed on your Facebook and Twitter accounts?

Police search for Antonio Wells from Ipswich wanted on recall to prison

16:14 Jason Noble
Police have issued an appeal. Stock image.

Police in Ipswich have issued an appeal for help in tracing a man wanted for recall to prison.

Newmarket jockey William Carson spared jail for driving BMW while banned and refusing breath test

16:13 Colin Adwent
A breathalyser used by police on suspected drink-drivers.

A jockey has been spared an immediate prison term after he was suspected of drink-driving only 10 days after being banned from the road.

Enid Blyton’s Famous Five celebrate 75 years of making young Suffolk readers happy

16:09 Lynne Mortimer
Five on a Treasure Island - the first of Enid Blyton's Famous Five books, published in 1942

For every child who has longed to spend summer romping around the countryside with friends, solving mysteries and eating a picnic of sandwiches and cake lovingly prepared by mother, served with lashings of ginger beer, 2017 marks a significant anniversary.

Yellow line fine changes will hit motorists’ pockets across Suffolk

15:57 Richard Cornwell
Yellow lines have been ignored because parking issues have not been a priority for police

Drivers across Suffolk are facing the prospect of a parking crackdown – and more charges in future – as police prepare to hand over responsibility for fining motorists for breaking the rules.

Most read

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

113mph Felixstowe driver spared ban after telling court he was fleeing from ex-partner and her new boyfriend

Matthew Butcher was caught driving at 113mph. File picture.

Chance of sleet and snow as Suffolk hit by cold snap

Sleet and snow could be set to arrive in Suffolk later this week

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

David Martin’s inquest begins in Ipswich - amid reports of 50% increase in ‘unexpected’ deaths

Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971

Ipswich mother-of-four turns unwanted books into works of art after learning skill on Youtube

Lisa Auty at her home in Ipswich

Most commented

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

War of words continues over roadworks planned for busy Ipswich road

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Yellow line fine changes will hit motorists’ pockets across Suffolk

Yellow lines have been ignored because parking issues have not been a priority for police

Charges for overseas NHS patients must not distract from need for urgent funding, says Conservative MP

Dr Dan Poulter is elected with 30, 317 votes.

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24