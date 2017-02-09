Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Chance of spotting a barn owl in Suffolk higher than it has been for years

15:40 09 February 2017

Barn owl closing in on its prey. Picture: Robert Mckenna

Barn owl closing in on its prey. Picture: Robert Mckenna

Archant

If Suffolk ever had to choose a bird as its emblem, the much-loved barn owl would surely be a strong candidate.

Comment

The county has taken the ghost-white species to its heart in recent years. Proving the bird’s virtually universal popularity, the Suffolk Community Barn Owl Project is now supported in parishes throughout the county.

Last year, the number of barn owl nestboxes installed by the initiative reached 1,800 – and barn owls were found to be present in 476 of them.

People’s chances of enjoying an encounter with the species is perhaps higher now than for many years – a sighting most likely coming as an owl drifts silently along a roadside verge, illuminated by a vehicle’s headlights in the dead of night, or watched quartering a grassy meadow near dawn or dusk.

And photographer Robert McKenna seized the opportunity when he spotted this barn owl coming out of the darkness, which we have chosen as our picture of the day.

Barn owls live a topsy-turvy life, however. High numbers can be followed by population crashes, with levels being dictated largely by the cyclical abundance and scarcity of the short-tailed vole, the owl’s favoured prey species. If 2017 is to become a bumper barn owl year, or one of dearth, remains to be seen. In the meantime, every appearance of a ghost bird should be treated as a privilege, and any observer is sure to be captivated.

Keywords: Facebook

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

14:08 Emily Townsend and Colin Adwent
Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Alarm was raised when Weybread alleged murder victims missed line dancing class

15:13 Jane hunt
Police search the home of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Mill Lane, Weybread. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A neighbour of a Suffolk couple who were allegedly murdered by a former asylum seeker found no signs of a disturbance when he looked round their home after their daughter became concerned about them, a court has heard.

People say ‘Oh, I think I had that last week’ – Lisa battles illness and stigma

15:01 Tom Potter
Lisa Whight, from Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Like many sufferers of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), Lisa Whight lives with the wearisome symptom of being disbelieved.

Police appeal for help tracing suspects in Sirdar Road robbery on February 8

16 minutes ago MATT REASON
Police are investigating a robbery in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

A search is underway for two suspects in a robbery which took place in Ipswich yesterday.

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

14:04 Matt Reason and Emily Townsend
Bridge Street, Ipswich

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a late-night police chase ended in a crash which saw three people taken to hospital.

Chance of spotting a barn owl in Suffolk higher than it has been for years

50 minutes ago John Grant
Barn owl closing in on its prey. Picture: Robert Mckenna

If Suffolk ever had to choose a bird as its emblem, the much-loved barn owl would surely be a strong candidate.

Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

13:33 Jason Noble
First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

13:14 Matt Reason

The Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, was ram raided last night – becoming the seventh shop to be targeted in two days.

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

13:02 Matt Reason
Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

The incidents include two lorries both managing to get stuck in the central reservation near Copdock while allowing emergency vehicles to pass.

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

14:23 Matt Reason
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

The southbound A12 remains closed today after a lorry carrying 26 tonnes of batteries crashed off a bridge, killing the driver, yesterday.

Most read

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Most commented

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Opinion: Today sees the start of the 2017 campaign for votes for Suffolk County Council

What will the new county council make-up look like after May?

1,100 homes, country park, shops and sports facilities approved at Henley Gate, Ipswich

Visitors studying the Henley Gate plans at an exhibition at Ipswich Sport Club. Photo: SIMON PARKER

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24