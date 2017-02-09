Chance of spotting a barn owl in Suffolk higher than it has been for years

Barn owl closing in on its prey. Picture: Robert Mckenna Archant

If Suffolk ever had to choose a bird as its emblem, the much-loved barn owl would surely be a strong candidate.

The county has taken the ghost-white species to its heart in recent years. Proving the bird’s virtually universal popularity, the Suffolk Community Barn Owl Project is now supported in parishes throughout the county.

Last year, the number of barn owl nestboxes installed by the initiative reached 1,800 – and barn owls were found to be present in 476 of them.

People’s chances of enjoying an encounter with the species is perhaps higher now than for many years – a sighting most likely coming as an owl drifts silently along a roadside verge, illuminated by a vehicle’s headlights in the dead of night, or watched quartering a grassy meadow near dawn or dusk.

And photographer Robert McKenna seized the opportunity when he spotted this barn owl coming out of the darkness, which we have chosen as our picture of the day.

Barn owls live a topsy-turvy life, however. High numbers can be followed by population crashes, with levels being dictated largely by the cyclical abundance and scarcity of the short-tailed vole, the owl’s favoured prey species. If 2017 is to become a bumper barn owl year, or one of dearth, remains to be seen. In the meantime, every appearance of a ghost bird should be treated as a privilege, and any observer is sure to be captivated.