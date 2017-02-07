Chance to find out how your business could bid for East Anglia One windfarm contracts

Jonathan Cole, managing director offshore renewables for ScottishPower Renewables� parent group, Iberdrola. Archant

Businesses will be able to learn more about contract opportunities linked to the £2.5bn East Anglia One offshore windfarm project at an event next month.

ScottishPower Renewables and its main suppliers will set out the requirements for tendering for work on the scheme, which involves 102 turbines and is one of the UK’s biggest energy projects.

The event, taking place on March 2 and forming day two of the East of England Energy Group’s SNS2017 conference and exhibition at the Norfolk Showground, near Norwich, will also offer an opportunity for companies to discuss their services and skills with the people who make the decisions.

Jonathan Cole, managing director offshore renewables for ScottishPower Renewables’ parent group, Iberdrola, and Charlie Jordan, East Anglia One project director, will also update the conference on the project’s progress.

EEEGR general manager Jennie Kevis-Stirling said East Anglia ONE, which will be one of the world’s largest and most cost-effective offshore windfarms, was rapidly moving towards construction, with a number of major contracts awarded recently.

“The project is moving quickly now so we are offering the second day of EEEGR’s main annual event to link our members and others from the industry with the key suppliers on such an important project for our region,” she said.

“We are proud to be able to provide this unique opportunity to hear the requirements for contracts for the next few years.

“This will be the only event of its kind for the East Anglia ONE project this year with the developer and all the major contractors in one place making themselves available to meet supply chain companies.”

The exhibition area, where networking will take place, is free to attend. Full-access pass holders will be able to listen to the presentations in the conference hall.To book, visit www.eeegr.com or call 01493 412199.