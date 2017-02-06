Charges for overseas NHS patients must not distract from need for urgent funding, says Conservative MP

Dr Dan Poulter is elected with 30, 317 votes. Archant

One of the region’s MPs has said plans to charge overseas patients before they use the NHS must not distract from the need for “urgent and substantial” extra funds.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dan Poulter, the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP who is a practising medic, backed the plans set out by health minister Jeremy Hunt, but also issued a funding warning to the government.

Mr Hunt is has announced that foreign patients could be refused operations unless they cover their costs in advance - a move he says could raise £500m a year by the middle of the parliament.

But emergency treatment will still be provided and a bill will be sent later.

Dr Poulter, a former health minister, said: “Just as British citizens are charged for using health services when they visiting countries overseas, it is also right that overseas visitors to Britain should pay to use the NHS. However, this reannouncement must not distract from the need for urgent and substantial additional funding for our health and care system.”

The Public Accounts Committee said last week that the system of recovering costs from overseas visitors was “chaotic”.

Dr Mark Porter, BMA council chairman, said there was no detail as to how upfront charging would be introduced from scratch in just three months.