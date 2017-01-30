Child hurt after car crashes into sign near Shell garage on A14 before Orwell Bridge

The A14 heading westbound towards the Orwell Bridge. Stock image by Su Anderson

A young child who suffered a chest injury when a car crashed into a sign on the A14 westbound near the Shell garage has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Police were called to reports of a single vehicle crash at around 8.15pm yesterday, Sunday January 29.

They arrived to discover a car had collided with a sign on the off-slip heading towards the petrol station.

The crash happened just before the Orwell Bridge on the A14 westbound at Nacton – and saw four people injured.

The driver and two passengers travelling in the silver Hyundai suffered minor injuries and were taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

But a third passenger, a young child, suffered a chest injury and has been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 300 of January 29.