Children treated to magical story time at New Wolsey Theatre
11:01 05 February 2017
Archant
Children were treated to a free spellbinding story time at the New Wolsey Theatre yesterday.
The theatre has launched Story-maker sessions, inviting a different reader to come along and tell a tale while youngsters sit in a circle on beanbags.
Mums, dads, grans grandads, big brothers and sisters were are all invited to join in the fun on Saturday.
Jack O’Dell, assistant marketing manager at the theatre, said: “We have the three and four-year-olds in at 11am and then have a big story maker for five to six-year-olds afterwards.
“They all go upstairs and have a half an hour story time.”
There’s plenty going on at the theatre for children throughout February including Pins and Needles productions bringing Raymond Brigg’s The Bear to life, the Story Pocket Theatre Company taking on the tale of King Arthur and a comedy night designed for children six and over.