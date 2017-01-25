Overcast

Chimney fire in Ipswich Road, Stowmarket

21:18 25 January 2017

File picture of the aerial ladder platform in use by Suffolk firefighters.

File picture of the aerial ladder platform in use by Suffolk firefighters.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to tackle a chimney blaze in Suffolk today.

Four crews were called to a property in Ipswich Road, Stowmarket just after 5pm to reports of a chimney fire.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said no one was hurt as a result of the fire, and there was no significant damage to the home.

“There is no risk to life or the building,” the spokesman said.

On arrival at the scene, the first fire crew requested the aerial ladder platform (ALP) engine from Ipswich East fire station to help reach the chimney.

The fire was under control at 8.08pm, and all fire engines were back at their stations by 8.42pm.

According to the fire incident page on the Suffolk County Council website, four vehicles attended the incident.

They were: two vehicles from Ipswich East, and one each from Stowmarket and Princes Street in Ipswich.

