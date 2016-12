Civic Drive, Ipswich, clear after crash near Handford Road junction

Police at the scene of a crash in Civic Drive Archant

A crash in Civic Drive, Ipswich, caused delays for rush hour traffic this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened between the Handford Road junction and Norwich Road junction and involved a red Honda motorcycle and a Mazda car.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called at 7.25am but no one was reported to have been injured.

The road was clear shortly after 8am.