Closure order made on house in Prospect Street, Ipswich, where alleged attempted murder took place

Police tape at the scene of the alleged attempted murder in Prospect Street Archant

A court has issued a closure order on an Ipswich house where an alleged attempted murder and reports of drug-dealing took place.

The tenant of the home in Prospect Street, owned by Sanctuary Housing, has also been thrown out after neighbours had to put up with more than two years of rowdy behaviour.

Ipswich magistrates approved a police application for a three-month closure order at the property in the Jubilee Park area which has been plagued by anti-social behaviour and drug-dealing involving London gangs.

Carly McGuire, the solicitor making the application, said police had been to the house to tell occupant Kelly Melville about the court case but no one answered the door.

Pc Daniel Thompson, part of the anti-social behaviour team at Ipswich Borough Council’s Grafton House, told magistrates he had phoned Miss Melville but whoever answered hung up when he introduced himself.

Giving evidence Pc Thompson a number of crimes had occurred at the premises.

He said one of the crimes was an alleged attempted murder in which a man was stabbed at the property.

Magistrates were told the court case relating to the incident had still not been concluded so Pc Thompson was unable to say more.

He added there had also been Class A drugs found at the premises and criminal damage.

Pc Thompson said he believed the closure order was being sought as he thought it was essential to provide some relief to residents near the property.

He added the application was supported by Sanctuary Housing and Ipswich Borough Council.

The house was boarded up on Tuesday morning.

Brian Quinton, an accommodation support officer who works in Prospect Street, said there had been problems connected with the house for around two-and-a-half years.

A resident who gave evidence said he and his wife stayed inside and shut their home’s windows during the summer months due to noisy barbecues being held two or three times a week in the garden of the house in question.

He also told magistrates one young man threatened him over a parking space after it had been agreed he could use by a neighbour, causing him to move his car.