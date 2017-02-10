Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cocaine worth £50m found on Hopton and Caister beaches in Norfolk

15:25 10 February 2017

Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Cocaine worth a potential £50 million has been discovered washed up on two beaches in Norfolk.

Comment
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIREHoldalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

A total of around 794lb (360kg) of the suspected Class A drug was found at Hopton-on-Sea yesterday and at Caister-on-Sea today, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said. Both locations are near Great Yarmouth.

The NCA said a number of holdalls were found at Hopton-on-Sea and a “small number of packages” were discovered at Caister-on-Sea.

The incident unfolded when a member of the public called Norfolk Police yesterday afternoon after discovering a number of holdalls on Hopton Beach. Police and Border Force officers attended the scene and secured the holdalls, which investigators suspect to contain cocaine.

The seizure was referred to the National Crime Agency.

This morning, another “small” number of packages were found separately at Caister beach.

The total amount of the suspected cocaine seized is estimated to be around 360 kilos. If the suspected cocaine was cut and sold on the streets, it could have had a potential value of at least £50 million, the NCA said.

Matthew Rivers, from the NCA’s border investigation team, said: “We are now working with Border Force, the Coastguard Agency and Norfolk Police to try and establish how the bags ended up where they did; however, it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination.

“This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs, and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved.”

A local fisherman said around a dozen border control and police officers were searching through the rocks on the beach near the Potters Resort in Hopton.

But around half-a-dozen police officers were still at the scene this afternoon.

Superintendent Dave Buckley, from Norfolk Police, said: “We are assisting the National Crime Agency with their searches and whilst we believe we have recovered all the packages, should any member of the public find one they are urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101.

“We will have extra officers in the area to monitor the situation.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Breaking News: Cocaine worth £50m found on Hopton and Caister beaches in Norfolk

15:25 Matt Stott
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Cocaine worth a potential £50 million has been discovered washed up on two beaches in Norfolk.

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

14:24 Gemma Mitchell
The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

A UK pub giant has agreed to buy one of Ipswich’s biggest venues, and has plans to take it back to the future.

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

14:16 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

A vast area of landfill in Cambridgeshire will be searched for any sign of Corrie McKeague, who went missing more than four months ago from Bury St Edmunds.

Memories of a ‘quiet and unassuming’ man who led ‘Golden Age’ at Cretingham’s New Bell Inn

48 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
John and Audrey Appleby at the opening of the New Bell Inn at Cretingham in 1967

To his friends and family, John Appleby will always be remembered as a “quiet and unassuming” man, who was gentle, kind and loving.

Breaking News: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

12:55 Colin Adwent
Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

A boy has become the second person to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

12:50 Jason Noble
The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

An academy trust which runs three Ipswich primary schools is set to more than double its number of schools this year – and is changing its name as it ventures further afield in Suffolk.

Family pay tribute to Ipswich D-Day hero Cyril Nixon

12:50 Adam Howlett
Cyril Nixon surrounded by his family in October 2016 after receiving a medal for his part in the Normandy landings. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Tributes have been paid to Suffolk D-Day veteran and ‘true gentleman’ Cyril Nixon who has died at the age of 92.

Bury St Edmunds gun-toting armed robber Matthew Eke jailed for five years and four months

14:13 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Crown Court.

An armed robber in debt to London drug dealers has been jailed after carrying out two raids at gunpoint in Bury St Edmunds.

Shock new figures reveal soaring numbers of operations cancelled at Ipswich and James Paget hospitals

10:35 Andrew Hirst
Ipswich Hospital has recorded its highest figure for cancelled elective operations in recent history. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

New figures have revealed a huge rise in the number of patients having operations cancelled at the last minute by Suffolk’s largest hospital in yet another sign of the winter health crisis affecting the NHS.

Roadworks near Ipswich station could continue until early September

13:53 Paul Geater
Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Controversial roadworks which will close a busy road outside Ipswich station could continue until the beginning of September, it has emerged.

Most read

Breaking News: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Burglars break into Ipswich BP garage in Spring Road using paving slab and steal cigarettes

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

Ipswich restaurant worker stole hundreds of pounds from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Port is a success story but we must protect old waterfront too

ABP's Ipswich docks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shock new figures reveal soaring numbers of operations cancelled at Ipswich and James Paget hospitals

Ipswich Hospital has recorded its highest figure for cancelled elective operations in recent history. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Review: The Crown Inn, Stoke By Nayland

The Crown Inn Nayland food review. One of the star dishes reviewed was this excellent salmon and smoked haddock hash cake with crispy poached egg and smooth bearnaise sauce. 10/10.

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24