Colchester man charged with attempted car-jacking and burglaries in Capel St Mary and Bentley
08:43 03 February 2017
Archant
A man has been charged with six offences in Bentley and Capel St Mary including burglary, an attempted car jacking, and having a meat cleaver in a public place.
James Preston, of Bardfield Road, Colchester, is due to appear before South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich this morning.
Timothy Cracknell, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, said the 23-year-old is accused of burglaries in Bentley and Capel St Mary, an attempted burglary in Bentley, possession of an offensive weapon, attempted robbery of a car and assaulting a police officer.
Preston was charged last night at Martlesham police investigation centre and is currently in custody.
Police were called at 11.30am on Wednesday to reports of a burglary in progress at a property on Capel Road.
Officers quickly attended and the suspect was said to have fled the scene on foot towards the A12.
The road was closed for a short time in both directions but was re-opened early the same afternoon.