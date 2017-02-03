Overcast

Colleagues and friends speak at trial to support Haverhill clergyman on £12,000 fraud charge

14:36 03 February 2017

Clergyman Ian Finn has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

A Suffolk clergyman accused of a £12,000 fraud involving church fees has been described as a “man of integrity” by professional colleagues and friends.

Among a string of character witnesses speaking in support of Ian Finn during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court were a number of priests as well as the head of a local school.

Finn, who was parish rector at the St Mary The Virgin Church in Haverhill at the time of the alleged seven-year fraud, has denied fraud by abuse of position between 2007 and 2014.

Vanessa Whitcombe, head of Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill, described Finn as a “man of incredible integrity” who  “lived and breathed his  vocation”.

The Rev Graham Owen, who was called in to help in Finn’s parish after his suspension, told the court: “I have every confidence in him as a parish priest and as a person,” while Finn’s former curate, the Rev Janice Ward, said she had no doubts at all about his integrity.

“He is a dedicated priest, incredibly hard working and totally honest,” she told the court.

Rothgar Painton, a local funeral director who has known Finn for 20 years, spoke of his high regard for him and said he had gone out of his way to look after parishioners.

Charles Myatt, prosecuting, said concerns were initially raised about Finn’s record-keeping in relation to church fees in January 2014 and Finn was invited to attend an informal meeting with Archdeacon David Jenkins the following month.

“During the meeting he was asked if he had anything to say and he said he didn’t know if there was and he would need to go home and check,” said Mr  Myatt.

The next day Finn, 58, of Hopton Rise, Haverhill, produced a two-page document containing a number of errors he had  made going back seven years which he calculated to involve £18,000.

However, the actual amount was £12,707, said Mr Myatt.

Mr Myatt said Finn had been responsible for collecting fees for church services including weddings and funerals and for reading out wedding banns.

The trial, which is expected to end next week, continues.

