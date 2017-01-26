Overcast

Colourful sunrise brings a new dawn for our picture of the day

17:07 26 January 2017

Birds in the sunrise. Picture: Alison Connors

Birds in the sunrise. Picture: Alison Connors

Archant

Alison Connors wasn’t the only one admiring this beautiful Suffolk sunrise.

During her early morning Alison, a member of our iwitness community, captured these swallows watching the sun come up.

The sky is rich with yellow, orange and pink tones in the background - reminding us how beautiful this time of day is.

• If you have a picture of a breaking news story, email our picture desk or call 01473 324736

