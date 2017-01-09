Commuter’s ‘journey from hell’ after freight train breaks down delaying services from London to Ipswich

Greater Anglia trains through Ipswich were affected by delays after a vehicle got stuck under a bridge

Passengers using Greater Anglia rail services to get home this evening are facing delays of up to 45 minutes.

A broken down freight train at Shenfield has cancelled some trains, including the 10.02pm London Liverpool Street to Colchester, and disrupted others.

Several mainline services running through Colchester, Manningtree, Ipswich and Stowmarket are being affected.

Twitter user Nicole Boyce, who was affected by the delays at Shenfield, tweeted to say the experience was a “journey from hell”.

Others demanded refunds via the social media site.

Tonight’s disruption follows delays between Ipswich and Felixstowe earlier today due to a level crossing fault and a late-running freight train.

Services running between the two stations are now back to normal.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail have apologised for the delays.

A full list of cancelled and disrupted services can be found on the Greater Anglia website.