Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 1°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concerns remain over loss of greenfield site for housing in Melton

11:15 26 January 2017

Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk

Exhibiton in 2014 by developers of new homes and a nursing home at Yarmouth Road, Melton.

Exhibiton in 2014 by developers of new homes and a nursing home at Yarmouth Road, Melton.

A public exhibition will today present plans for 138 new homes, a 60-bedroom nursing home and 50 assisted living apartments in a Suffolk town.

Comment

The decision process has begun on proposals for the development on greenfield land off Yarmouth Road, in Melton, near Woodbridge.

Members of the public can view the plans in the pavilion at Ufford recreation ground from 5pm to 7pm today.

A public exhibition was held in June 2014 for plans to build 154 homes along with the nursing home and apartments but Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd said it had “evolved” the design in response to consultation and surveys.

A strip of housing on the southern boundary of the site has also been removed, creating a ‘green buffer’ between the proposed and existing housing, while a footpath was added and the line of development pulled back from the perimeters of the site to give more ‘breathing space’ around the trees.

Following the first exhibition, residents of Melton met to set up a task group in objection to the plans.

Melton Parish Council had already expressed concerns about the size and location of the scheme. It was concerned the project would add to traffic problems and leave schools over-subscribed.

It also objected to the same developer’s plan to build 180 homes to the north of Woods Lane an application which was refused by district planners but then won permission following a public inquiry in May 2015.

In its proposal for the Yarmouth Road site, Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd acknowledged that the most significant concerns raised were regarding vehicle access, additional traffic, highways impacts, housing numbers and the ability of local infrastructure to cope with the increase in housing numbers. It said the comments of local residents on specific areas of the draft indicative layout and their concerns had been reflected in the submitted plans.

Melton Parish Council has contacted residents to inform them of the application and renew its concerns about the application on planning grounds, in particular in connection with traffic in this area and the loss of a greenfield site.

The parish council will consider the application at a meeting on Wednesday, February 22.

Keywords: Melton

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Can lessons be learned from closure of failing Friars Hall care home in Hadleigh?

30 minutes ago Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Health commissioners are calling for lessons to be learned from the closure of a failing home into which a criminal investigation has been launched.

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire is coming to Ipswich – but I won’t be a regular

39 minutes ago Paul Geater
Cineworld Ipswich Web

As a film lover and regular cinema-goer I’m really pleased to hear that Empire has finally come up with an opening date for its new multiplex in the Buttermarket Centre.

Video: Ed Sheeran announces 2017 UK tour dates – but no sign of Portman Road gig

10:43 Jason Noble
Ed Sheeran during a previous visit to Brandeston Hall for its summer convert.

Suffolk-raised superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for a 12-date UK arena tour due to take place in April and May this year.

Suffolk’s winter resilience praised amid reduced ‘bed blocking’ at Ipswich Hospital

09:31 Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

Suffolk’s healthcare system has been applauded for its “winter resilience” after achieving major improvements in some of the problems that have affected its main hospital over recent months.

Vegetable grower’s warning over access to labour

29 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Andrew Williams, farm manger at Home Farm, Nacton.

If the UK fails to allow in farm labour from the EU, it could have far-reaching consequences for UK employment and for farms’ bottom lines, an Ipswich farmer has warned.

Concerns remain over loss of greenfield site for housing in Melton

33 minutes ago Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk
Exhibiton in 2014 by developers of new homes and a nursing home at Yarmouth Road, Melton.

A public exhibition will today present plans for 138 new homes, a 60-bedroom nursing home and 50 assisted living apartments in a Suffolk town.

Suffolk police launch search for 12-year-old Paul Clarke missing from Wetherden

10:01 Jason Noble
Paul Clarke, who has been reported missing from Wetherden

Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Wetherden, near Stowmarket, in Suffolk.

Former Ransomes boss Steve Chicken joins Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG’s governing body

08:55
Steve Chicken, pictured when he worked for Textron

A top Suffolk businessman has taken a role scrutinising the decisions taken by health commissioners in the county.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

07:00 Chris Shimwell
Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Since his unexplained disappearance in Bury St Edmunds more than four months ago, Corrie McKeague has become a source of national attention as the search to find him gathers thousands of supporters.

Ed Sheeran wants to be on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs

06:00 Lynne Mortimer
Ed Sheeran says he would love to appear on Desert Island Discs. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Desert Island Discs is 75 years old. Today we look at the music you wouldn’t rescue from your sinking ship.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Travellers move onto car park at Ipswich’s Gainsborough Sports Centre

Travellers at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich. Credit: Stuart Reeder.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Mentions for Chantry and the Buttermarket make it into Jack Whitehall’s Ipswich Regent Show

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

Couple jailed for knifepoint robbery at Ipswich man’s home

Ipswich Crown Court

Most commented

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

Ipswich paperboy who stopped to help injured man in Bramford Road to be rewarded

Newspaper boy, Ollie Parker, helped man who suffered a stroke in Rendlesham Road, Ipswich.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire is coming to Ipswich – but I won’t be a regular

Cineworld Ipswich Web

Steve Foley on unearthing talent for Ipswich Town in glamorous foreign climbs

Steve Foley
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24