See the incredible bikes from the Copdock Motorcycle Show
PUBLISHED: 17:44 07 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:52 07 October 2018
Ipswich’s Trinity Park became a petrolhead paradise as hosted hundreds of motorcycles from every era at the Copdock Motorcycle Show.
Thousands of fans had the chance to get up close and personal with collections of bikes brought by motorcycle clubs, pick up parts for their own hogs at the giant auto parts sale, and rub shoulders with some legends of motorsport.
This year’s guest of honour was former pro-biker and truck racer Steve ‘Stavros’ Parrish, who now works as a motorsport commentator, along with professional motorbike trial rider Dougie Lampkin MBE.
Fear-inducing stunts on the ‘Wall of Death’ - a 90-degree wooden circle ridden by daredevil stunt men - also made an appearance, with riders performing stunts on the 20ft vertical walls.
Fans of classic motorcycles were treated to vintage speedway motorcade and a vintage, pre-1965 bike procession.