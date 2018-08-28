Video

See the incredible bikes from the Copdock Motorcycle Show

Thousands of people flocked to the Copdcock Motorcycle Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Trinity Park became a petrolhead paradise as hosted hundreds of motorcycles from every era at the Copdock Motorcycle Show.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thousands of fans had the chance to get up close and personal with collections of bikes brought by motorcycle clubs, pick up parts for their own hogs at the giant auto parts sale, and rub shoulders with some legends of motorsport.

This year’s guest of honour was former pro-biker and truck racer Steve ‘Stavros’ Parrish, who now works as a motorsport commentator, along with professional motorbike trial rider Dougie Lampkin MBE.

Fear-inducing stunts on the ‘Wall of Death’ - a 90-degree wooden circle ridden by daredevil stunt men - also made an appearance, with riders performing stunts on the 20ft vertical walls.

Classic motorcycles on display at the Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich Picture: Victoria Pertusa Classic motorcycles on display at the Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fans of classic motorcycles were treated to vintage speedway motorcade and a vintage, pre-1965 bike procession.

Copdock Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Copdock Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Revellers enjoy the 27th Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich Picture: Victoria Pertusa Revellers enjoy the 27th Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Youngsters enjoy the sunshine at the 27th Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Youngsters enjoy the sunshine at the 27th Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park in Ipswich Picture: Victoria Pertusa Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park in Ipswich Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Stunts performed at Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Stunts performed at Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Copdock Motorcycle Show in Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa