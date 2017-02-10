Overcast

Corrie McKeague: Landfill site to be searched by police in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman

12:04 10 February 2017

Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Archant

A vast area of landfill in Cambridgeshire will be searched for any sign of Corrie McKeague, who went missing more than four months ago from Bury St Edmunds.

Comment

Police will be carrying out the search at a landfill site near Milton as part of ongoing enquiries to try to discover what has happened to missing RAF Regiment medic Corrie McKeague.

Police are investigating a line of enquiry around waste collections from the area Corrie, an RAF Regiment medic, was last seen.

The area is known as ‘the horseshoe’ and is off Brentgovel Street in Bury St Edmunds. Corrie was seen entering the area on CCTV at 3.24am on September 24 2016. He has not been seen since.

CCTV shows a waste lorry made a collection in the area a short time after the last confirmed sighting of Corrie, and the lorry was seized in the early stages of the enquiry for forensic examination.

What we know about Corrie McKeague’s disappearance

This did not reveal any traces of him, however the waste collection has been one line of enquiry police have persisted with and kept under constant review.

The area of landfill where waste collected from Bury St Edmunds that morning was deposited has not had further items put onto it since police alerted the site early in the investigation.

The landfill search • Milton Landfill is 485,000 square metre site

• Police officers will search more than 920 square metres of waste • They will search down to a depth of eight metres  • The search will take six to ten weeks to complete

• The search will start on Wednesday, February 22

Preparation work in underway and will include building access ways to the area to be searched, carrying out scoping work, and putting appropriate facilities on the site to allow this search to be carried out.

Detectives investigating the case have kept an open mind from the start as to what may have occurred to Corrie and have been working to confirm why and how he went missing.

This has involved a systematic examination of the possible options including using CCTV, phone and social media analysis, searches, media appeals, talking to those who had contact with Corrie, investigating his background and social life and tracing those who were out in Bury St Edmunds at the time of the last sighting – 3.25am on Saturday 24 September.

Corrie was reported as missing to Suffolk Police at around 3.40pm on Monday 26 September by RAF Honington, having not reported for duty. At that stage the last time he had been seen was 2am on Saturday 24. Work immediately began to try and find him. Police formally publicised him as missing in the early hours of Tuesday 27 September, after basic checks had been carried out.

Since then thousands of hours of police time have been spent on carrying out hundreds of enquiries to try and find him. The work carried out by Suffolk Police has been reviewed by other constabularies and a variety of other organisations have helped in the searches and investigation, including the RAF and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said; “This is the next logical step in the investigation. Behind the scenes we have been working systematically through the options and we have examined a very broad range of evidence. This has involved an extensive examination of CCTV, phone and social media analysis, searches, media appeals, talking to those who had contact with Corrie, investigating his background and social life and tracing those who were out in Bury St Edmunds at the time of the last sighting – 3.25am on Saturday 24 September.

“Preparation work is already underway for the search and this will be progressed as quickly as possible. There are some measures that we need to put in place before the full search work starts as, in addition to the pressing need to find Corrie, we also have to consider local residents, site workers and the officers who will be carrying out the job of going through the waste.

“We know that physically searching the site has the potential to cause an increase in odour and we hope residents will understand that we and the site owners have taken this into consideration when making a decision to go ahead with the search. However we also hope they will understand why we are doing this as part of our continuing investigation to find Corrie.

“We need to find him and discover what happened to him. While the search may not provide the answers as to what happened it is something we need to do as our investigation continues.”

Police are liaising with Corrie’s family to keep them informed about what is planned, and will also be working to let residents in the area know why the work is being carried out.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call the incident room at Suffolk Police on 01473 782019.

