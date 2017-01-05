Corrie McKeague’s family appoint “elite team of specialists” to find missing RAF Honington airman

An “elite team of specialists” has been hired by Corrie McKeague’s family to support their efforts to find the 23-year-old.

The RAF Honington serviceman went missing on a night out in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of September 24.

A Crowdfunding page set up by the family’s supporters has raised more than £52,000 to support the search, some of which will go towards paying for McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS).

Writing on the Find Corrie Facebook page, Corrie’s uncle Tony Wringe said: “I am delighted to be able to tell you that we have been able to secure the services of an elite team of specialists (some of whom are colleagues from the organisation I used to work with) to support our efforts to find Corrie.

“The team will be working hard to provide the best possible assistance to the Suffolk Police major investigation team.”

He said MIS provided specialist intelligence services to Government agencies and Fortune 500 clients globally.

Corrie was last seen at 3.24am on September 24 walking down Brentgovel Street, before turning right into a dead-end opposite Short Brackland.

His mother, Nicola Urquhart, today made an appeal for her son’s return in an interview with Phillip Schofield and Davina McCall on ITV’s This Morning.

Anyone with information that could help find Corrie should call 01473 782019.