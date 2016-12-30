Overcast

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

18:21 30 December 2016

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Sarah Lucy brown

The police officer mother of missing serviceman Corrie McKeague has issued a public plea to Suffolk Constabulary to search an area just 20ft from where her son was last seen, as 14 weeks pass with no new evidence.

Corrie McKeagueCorrie McKeague

Nicola Urquhart said thinking as a police officer, she can not fathom why buildings along Short Brackland, some of which are empty, are not being searched. She also claimed reports of an attempt to burn a car the day after Corrie’s disappearance have not been fully investigated.

The police stressed all lines of inquiry were being explored and at this stage nothing is being ruled out. They said thorough searches of the area around Brentgovel Street, where Corrie, 23, a serviceman at RAF Honington, was last seen at 3.24am on September 24, have taken place. Speaking today (December 30) Mrs Urquhart, an officer for Police Scotland, said: “I want to trust the police and I don’t want to be running my own investigation, but it is hard when they won’t search buildings so close to where Corrie was last seen.”

More than £48,000 has been donated to Corrie’s family, as they work on organising their own searches, analysing extensive data posted on Facebook and potentially employing a private investigator.

Concerning the alleged attempted car burning on September 25 in Blo Norton, a police spokeswoman said: “A member of the public called saying that they had seen three men acting suspiciously near a vehicle. The three had driven off in the vehicle. [They] said they had then found a rag that had smelt of petrol in the layby and...thought they may have been trying to set light to the vehicle.”

Corrie McKeagueCorrie McKeague

A member of public called on November 4 and said the incident could be linked, but police said checks were made and nothing was found.

A £50,000 reward has been put up for information leading to Corrie’s discovery. If you have If you have any information phone 01473 782019. You can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Corrie McKeague's mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie's last known location

18:21 30 December 2016

