Corrie McKeague’s mother on ITV show This Morning

The mother of a RAF serviceman who went missing in Bury St Edmunds in September appeared on a national television show today.

Nicola Urquhart sat on the This Morning sofa and spoke about why she believes her son, Corrie McKeague, is still alive.

Corrie, 23, went missing in the early hours of September 24, 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

His family has embarked on a relentless public appeal to trace Corrie, who was serving at RAF Honington, ever since his disappearance.

'I can only hope that if somebody does have him, they won't be able to keep this up for much longer', says Corrie's mum Nicola #FindCorrie — This Morning (@thismorning) 5 January 2017

Last night Ms Urquhart posted on the ‘Find Corrie’ Facebook page: “I will be on This Morning tomorrow to let as many people as possible know how much and how hard we are all trying to get this beautiful boy back home.”

A post on the This Morning Facebook page announcing Ms Urquhart’s appearance on the show has attracted more than 3,000 ‘likes’ and almost 3,000 ‘shares’.

Readers have left words of support, admiration and sympathy for Ms Urquhart and Corrie’s family.

One said: “So so sad, I can’t imagine how she feels. I really hope he is found safe and well.”

While another added: “Thank you for putting this on the show, its been going on for too long now and there are so many people desperate to get him home to his lovely family. Hope this will help to do so.”

