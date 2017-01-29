Overcast

Corrie McKeague’s mother praises ‘professionalism’ of private investigators helping to find her son

16:02 29 January 2017

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help find her missing son.

Sarah Lucy brown

The mother of missing RAF Honington airman Corrie McKeague has defended the work of a private investigation team in the search for her son – amid a report there were concerns about the company.

Corrie McKeagueCorrie McKeague

Speaking today to the EADT, Nicola Urquhart said she was “delighted” with McKenzie Intelligence Services, who have examined a huge wealth of information gathered by the family to help police.

She also rubbished claims in a national newspaper that the company received £50,000 raised by the public.

“I’ve spoken at length with Suffolk police’s officer in charge of Corrie’s investigation who is extremely pleased with all the work MIS have done and been able to provide them with and they continue to work with them,” she said.

Corrie, 23, was last seen in Bury St Edmunds on September 24 in Brentgovel Street after becoming separated from friends on a night out.

The article published today claimed police were upset with MIS’s appointment and were not sharing information.

“It was never and has never been expected there would ever be any request of the police to provide any information to anyone outside the investigation,” said Mrs Urquhart. “They’re saying £50,000 has been spent which is utterly factually incorrect.

Nicola Urquhart speaking to people at a police pod in Bury where people could watch CCTV footage of the night Corrie went missingNicola Urquhart speaking to people at a police pod in Bury where people could watch CCTV footage of the night Corrie went missing

“The money spent so far with MIS is a fraction of the donated money. The police are genuinely delighted with the level of work and professionalism MIS have shown. They’re delighted with it as am I.”

Last December, a Crowdfunding page raised £50,000 to hire a private investigator and to support Corrie’s family while they travel between Scotland and Suffolk every week to help the search. Leftover money goes to charity.

Cheryl Hickman, owner of Barton Mills’s Bull Inn, started the page.

Mrs Urquhart added: “It was impossible for us to get this information to the police in the manner it’s been given. It took a specialist company to be able to do it for us so we are utterly delighted it’s been able to help the police, as are the police.”

Anyone with information to help find Corrie should call police on 01473 782019.

Keywords: Corrie McKeague Suffolk police Scotland

