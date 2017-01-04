Corrie McKeague’s mother to appear on This Morning on Thursday, January 5

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, will be on This Morning on January 4 talking about why she believes her son is still alive. Sarah Lucy brown

The mother of a RAF serviceman who went missing in Bury St Edmunds in September will appear on a national television show tomorrow.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicola Urquhart will sit on the This Morning sofa and speak to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about why she believes her son, Corrie McKeague, is still alive.

Corrie, 23, went missing in the early hours of September 24, 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

His family has embarked on a relentless public appeal to trace Corrie, who was serving at RAF Honington, ever since his disappearance.

Corrie McKeague Corrie McKeague

Tonight Ms Urquhart posted on the ‘Find Corrie’ Facebook page: “I will be on This Morning tomorrow to let as many people as possible know how much and how hard we are all trying to get this beautiful boy back home.”

Within minutes of the news being published on This Morning’s Facebook page, hundreds of people had commented on, ‘liked’ and ‘shared’ the post.

Readers left words of support, admiration and sympathy for Ms Urquhart and Corrie’s family.

Corrie McKeague's last ever sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds. Corrie McKeague's last ever sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

One said: “So so sad, I can’t imagine how she feels. I really hope he is found safe and well.”

While another added: “Thank you for putting this on the show, its been going on for too long now and there are so many people desperate to get him home to his lovely family. Hope this will help to do so.”