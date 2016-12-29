Sunny

Corrie McKeague would ‘put himself at risk’ and go home with a stranger says RAF Honington serviceman’s mother Nicola Urquhart during Facebook Live Q&A

12:29 29 December 2016

The search for Corrie Mckeague on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

The search for Corrie Mckeague on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

The mother of the missing serviceman Corrie McKeague gave a live webchat with tens of thousands of people last night.

Corrie McKeague in his RAF uniformCorrie McKeague in his RAF uniform

Nicola Urquhart, from Fife in Scotland, took to Facebook Live in a question and answer session with the 85,000 members of the Find Corrie page.

During the video she calls her 23-year-old son, who went missing nearly 14 weeks ago, a “social hand grenade” who would sometimes make “reckless” decisions.

She also explained he could have gone home with a complete stranger because he believed he could handle himself if anything went wrong.

Nicola spoke of several lines of enquiry that she said were not being ruled out or effectively looked in to, saying a lack of resources at Suffolk police had meant certain pieces of evidence may have been missed.

Suffolk Constabulary CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague

Corrie, an RAF Regiment team medic in 2 Squadron, went missing on September 24 from the centre of Bury St Edmunds. He was last seen on CCTV at 3.24am on Brentgovel Street, near to the Cornhill Walk shopping centre and the junction with Short Brackland road.

No confirmed sighting of Corrie has been made since, but Nicola also revealed in her Q&A that a corroborated sighting of someone on the A14 who was potentially Corrie was reported by two separate people.

If you have any information about Corrie’s whereabouts and disappearance please phone 01473 782019.

You can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

