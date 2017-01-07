Partly Cloudy

Cost of dualling A120 in Essex could cost as much as £825million

17:51 18 January 2017

A potential new dualled A120 route between Braintree and Marks Tey will cost between £475million and £825m, it was announced yesterday.

The East Anglian Daily Times' Dual the A120 campaignThe East Anglian Daily Times' Dual the A120 campaign

The costings behind the scheme to improve the route were unveiled as Essex County Council (ECC) launched its eight-week public consultation on five potential options at an event at Colne Valley Golf Club in Earls Colne.

Residents are being asked for their views on five shortlisted route options, which was whittled down from 68 to be presented at the consultation launch.

Out of the five options, only part of one runs along the current line of the A120, with that proposal estimated as the third most expensive – at £605m.

In terms of connectivity, three options would join the A12 at a new junction between Kelvedon and Marks Tey, with the two remaining proposals joining at Kelvedon south junction.

At approximately 9.5km, Option D – which starts west of Galleys Corner and passes south of Glazenwood Park and through the south-west corner of Bradwell Quarry – is the shortest option and is also estimated to be the cheapest to build at a cost of £475m.

ECC and Highways England says the primary aim of the scheme is to create a greater capacity to cope with the volume of traffic on the road today as well as predicted future growth in traffic.

Councillor Kevin Bentley said: “These five options support our ambitions around economic growth in the county and ensure that our roads meet the demands of our residents.

“I cannot stress enough just how important this new route is to the economy and business in Essex and the East of England.

“This consultation is vital and I would urge everyone to have their say. People have a jaundiced view on consultations that it’s a done deal and it’s just a formality of ticking the right boxes.

“I can assure residents that this is not the case. This is their county, their road and it is so important that they express their views.”

Councillor Rodney Bass said: “I am very confident we can deliver this road by 2024. Anyone who travels regularly on the A12, A14, or M11 can see how badly this new route is needed.

“The current A120 between Braintree and the A12 is not fit for purpose.”

The two councillors answered questions from residents at the launch regarding how any Local Plans might impact on a potential new route and if any developers would be part-funding a preferred route.

Responding to the question about Local Plans, Councillor Bentley said: “The road is not reliant on Local Plans and Local Plans are not reliant on the road, but it would be silly to treat the two in isolation. Of course the Local Plans of Braintree or Colchester need to be considered as the scheme develops and we get a preferred route for the new road.”

Councillor Bass refused to rule out that developers may be involved with funding the chosen route, but firmly insisted that no prior deals had been struck.

He said: “I cannot rule it out once a route is agreed because that is one way of paying for it and reducing the cost for the taxpayer. However, absolutely no deals have been agreed with any developers in advance of this consultation.”

The consultation closes at midnight on Tuesday, March 14, and a preferred option recommendation will then be taken to ECC.

If the council endorses the recommendation the preferred option will be presented to the Secretary of State and Highways England.

Cost of dualling A120 in Essex could cost as much as £825million

17:51 Michael Steward

