Could you grow your own giant pumpkin?

PUBLISHED: 17:06 06 April 2017 | UPDATED: 17:06 06 April 2017

Gardeners - April 12 is National Pumpkin Sowing Day, says Ipswich horticultural specialists Thompson & Morgan.

It is time to plant your pumpkin seeds!

Next Wednesday, April 12, is National Pumpkin Sowing Day.

Famous Ipswich-based horticultural mail order company, Thompson & Morgan is urging the British public to get involved.

They say, whether you’re a gardener or not, it’s easy to pop a pumpkin seed into a pot of compost and watch it grow.

Thompson & Morgan launched a specific seed sowing day in response to the many pumpkin-related queries it receives in October when pumpkins are in shops in the lead up to Halloween.

Why not grow your own?

“We sponsor the UK’s giant pumpkin growing competition each autumn and we always get so many enquiries at the weigh-in, asking how to grow pumpkins at home”, said Paul Hansord, T&M’s commercial director and himself a keen pumpkin grower.

“So we’ve decided to set a date and once people have sown their seeds, we’ll support them with growing tips and advice – whether they’re aiming to grow a giant record-breaking pumpkin or a good-sized one for carving at Halloween.”

Thompson & Morgan made the news in 2016 when the firm paid £1,250 for a single pumpkin seed. Its pedigree was proven when RHS Hyde Hall’s Matt Oliver won the award for the largest outdoor-grown pumpkin from this very seed and now the seeds from his appropriately-named, ‘Matt’s Monster’ can be purchased from T&M.

For those wishing to grow a more modest-sized pumpkin other pumpkin seeds are available from T&M, such as ‘Jack Of All Trades’, (TM00630 £2.49 for 10 seeds) for carving at Halloween or for those who simply have a penchant for pumpkin pie or a hearty pumpkin soup.

T&M will be supporting pumpkin growers after they have sown their seeds with information on how to grow giant pumpkins and on growing regular pumpkins for Halloween on its website, as well as with timely posts on social media.

www.thompson-morgan.com/how-to-grow-pumpkins

www.thompson-morgan.com/giantpumpkins

Based in Ipswich, Suffolk since 1855, Thompson & Morgan is the UK’s most successful horticultural mail order company. It is the only mail order seed and plant specialist to develop its own plant lines in the UK. Due to the continued success of its breeding programme, the company has introduced more species and varieties to the British gardening public than any other mail order company in the industry. Its product range includes an award-winning choice of seeds, young plants, bulbs, seed potatoes, onion and garlic sets, soft fruit and fruit trees, as well as an extensive range of gardening equipment and supplies. See the full range at www.thompson-morgan.com

Could you grow your own giant pumpkin?

