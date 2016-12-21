Could Ed Sheeran be destined to realise his Glastonbury headline slot dream?

Ed Sheeran is rumoured to be headling next year's Glastonbury Festival. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Suffolk songwriter Ed Sheeran could be set to top the bill at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, according to rumours.

The former Suffolk schoolboy is said to have dreamt about headlining the Somerset festival since his days as a pupil at Thomas Mills High School.

The Thinking Out Loud singer has been taking a break from performing in the last year, appearing for just one gig at a gala dinner for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) at the Natural History Museum last month.

Radiohead have already been confirmed to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage for the third time on Friday, June 23.