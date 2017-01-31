Could former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade be the next Doctor Who?

Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.

With Peter Capaldi admitting he will depart Doctor Who after the next series, the next few weeks will likely see mounting speculation over who will take over.

Last summer the actor, writer and director Richard Ayoade was placed at 6/1 odds by bookmaker Ladbrokes to succeed Capaldi in the role, if he were to depart.

Last night, January 30, the Scottish actor, who has played The Doctor for the past two series and will feature in the upcoming 10th series, told BBC Radio 2’s Jo Wiley that this series would be his last.

The 39-year-old Ayoade was born in London but later moved to Ipswich and went to St Joseph’s College.

He returned to the school in 2015 to support its arts festival.

The actor and writer spent seven years at the school when his family lived in Martlesham, and he left for Cambridge University in 1995 to study law.

Michael Davey, his former English teacher at St Joseph’s, previously said he was an “extremely talented and esteemed” student, adding: “There was always a touch of brilliance about him.”

He was a member of the creative writing club and produced his own play called The Tree House, as well as being chairman of the Birkfield Society for culture and arts.

If cast, Richard Ayoade would be the first black actor to play Doctor Who.

Last summer, Ladbrokes placed Ayoade at 6/1 in a list of actors who could play the role. Ben Whishaw, who plays Q in the current James Bond incarnation, was listed as 5/1 and Rory Kinnear was 7/1.