Could we see the first snow of winter in Suffolk this week?

14:01 08 January 2017

A cold snap is on the way this week – with an outside chance of some snow showers across Suffolk.

But the weathermen are warning people not to get too excited about the Arctic blast, which they say will be short-lived and may not produce any of the white stuff at all.

It will get cold though from midweek as temperatures plunge down to two degrees or three degrees C in daytime with the risk of overnight frosts.

Meteorologist James Wilby, from weatherquest, said the current mild conditions would continue until midweek, but Thursday and Friday would see temperatures down to around four or five degrees C and even lower on Saturday.

He said: “It’s going to be a bit chilly. We have an Arctic air mass moving towards the UK and it will feel very cold towards the end of the week across the country.

“We are expecting some snow, particularly in Scotland, parts of northern England and north Wales over the higher ground.

“Initially there is quite a low risk here in East Anglia but one or two wintry showers could work their way down to us on Friday. It’s not really likely that we would see too much at this stage, and we are keeping a close eye on Saturday.”

Mr Wilby said the risk for Suffolk was low but if there were snow showers these would most likely be in the north of the county and the cold snap did not look like it would last long.

  • Am now awaiting some national newspaper (most likely The Telegraph or The Express) to announce that the 'Beast From the East' is about to bring the UK to a grinding halt.

    YipYap

    Monday, January 9, 2017

