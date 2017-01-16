Partly Cloudy

Council tax bills in Suffolk going up further to help fund social care

18:00 16 January 2017

Members of Suffolk County Council will meet in Endeavour House next month to approve the budget.

Members of Suffolk County Council will meet in Endeavour House next month to approve the budget.

Council tax bills across Suffolk are set to rise by just under 3% in April to help pay for social care across the county.

The rise is 1% higher than originally planned because the county council is taking advantage of a relaxation in the rules allowing extra money to be raised to fund social care.

It means that people living in a Band B property (the most numerous in Suffolk) will have to pay nearly £27 extra a year to cover social care – just under £9 more than they had been expecting to pay.

Those living in the government’s “average” Band D property will have to pay £57 a year more, just over £11 more than they had been expecting.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for finance Richard Smith said the increase would bring in about £8.5m extra to help pay social care costs – the money can only be used for this service.

The council was still planning to maintain its general council tax freeze that has been in place since 2011.

Mr Smith said: “The government has given permission to councils to raise council tax by 2% a year for the next three years to ease pressures on social care – but it has said these increases can be brought forward if needed.

“That means we can have a 3% rise this year and next year and no rise in the third year under current rules. We have decided to do that to try to ease the pressure.”

This year the council is looking at overspending by £6.5m and is planning to take a further £8.5m from its reserves next year in addition to the same amount being raised by the special increase.

It needs to make £39.5m in savings during 2017/18, but can only find cuts of £31m so the rest will have to come from reserves.

Mr Smith said: “I know the opposition feel we should have dipped into the reserves before now, but we only have £48m of useable reserves and if you look at these figures you’ll see they would not last long if we spent them at that rate every year.”

The government will not allow councils and police and crime commissioners to put up their normal tax rates by more than 1.99% – and this year most authorities in Suffolk are expected to increase their bills by that amount.

The county council element is by far the largest single element – making up about 70% of council tax bills – so overall bills will go up by just under 3%.

The Labour opposition group attacked plans for further cuts to the budget and said these would be reversed if it won power in May – it would use reserves to support services facing cutbacks.

The Council has already made budget reductions of £34.4m for the current year to March, resulting in unpopular cuts to the Fire Service, community and passenger transport, Adult Social Care and the Voluntary Sector. The Budget papers for 2017/18 have revealed a further planned cut of £31.33m.

Labour Spokesperson for Finance Len Jacklin, said “I am amazed at this administration’s continued lack of faith in the people of Suffolk. We may live in difficult economic times, but that is all the more reason to invest in the ambitions of our residents and tap into their abilities and energy. Instead of working for a better future, the callous and imprudent cuts proposed by the Conservatives will reduce Suffolk people’s ability to help each other and to thrive.”

The county’s precept is expected to be confirmed in early February with the full council tax set by districts and boroughs later in the month.

  • Nothing but theft from the tax payer to pay for the relative of the person who should be paying for their care - or caring for them even. As for Len Jacklin's histrionics: "...invest in the ambitions of our residents.. tap into their abilities and energy.. working for a better future.. callous and imprudent cuts...” - any more tired old cliches you'd like to add? Meaningless, vacuous slogans.

    cthulu

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • New headline. Property transfers to offspring rocket amongst 50-somethings to avoid paying three times for any potential social care.

    Sudders

    Monday, January 16, 2017

Council tax bills in Suffolk going up further to help fund social care

