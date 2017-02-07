Councillor labels burglary a ‘dreadful shame’ as Woolpit services ram-raided for second time in two years

The scene in 2015 after a raid at the Costcutter shop at the Murco Garage in Woolpit. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Woolpit service station staff will be reeling today (February 8) after it was broken into overnight for the second time in as many years.

Police tape at the Woolpit service station, which has a Costcutter and Murco fuel garage. The Costcutter was ram-raided overnight on 7/2/17-8/2/17. Picture: MATT REASON Police tape at the Woolpit service station, which has a Costcutter and Murco fuel garage. The Costcutter was ram-raided overnight on 7/2/17-8/2/17. Picture: MATT REASON

It was one of a number of service stations across Suffolk and Norfolk to be targeted in what is looking like a series of linked crimes.

A vehicle was used to force entry to Woolpit’s Costcutter, in Church Street, and the cash till, cigarettes and alcohol were all taken.

Back in 2015, a stolen JCB was used to smash into the same building and remove the ATM cash machine.

Reacting to news of the latest break-in, county councillor Jane Storey, who represents Woolpit, said: “It’s a great shame. The people who run the Costcutter in Woolpit work so hard and are so helpful and friendly.

“You just feel for people that are trying to run a business and trying to do their best. This really knocks them back.

“It’s the disruption to the business that’s so dreadful for anybody.”

Woolpit was the third service station to be targeted in Suffolk overnight.

The Bypass Nurseries Café off the A12 at Capel St Mary was the first to be broken into just after midnight.

Suffolk County Councillor Jane Storey. Picture: GREGG BROWN Suffolk County Councillor Jane Storey. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hadleigh’s service station in Lady Lane was also targeted at 2am and police were called to Woolpit at 2.45am.

There was also a break-in in Norfolk at the Roydon service station in High Road at 3.50am.

Police are still investigating the break-ins to confirm whether or not they can be linked.