Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Councillors urged to ‘put communities first’ and vote down library budget cuts

14:48 07 February 2017

Woodbridge Library

Woodbridge Library

A petition against cuts to library funding has been signed by a thousand people in eight days.

Comment
Woodbridge county councillor Caroline Page (right) collects signatures for a petition agains library funding cuts with Emma Greenhouse (centre) and Sally BullWoodbridge county councillor Caroline Page (right) collects signatures for a petition agains library funding cuts with Emma Greenhouse (centre) and Sally Bull

Woodbridge county councillor Caroline Page will take the signatures to Endeavour House in protest of potential Suffolk-wide budget reductions.

A thousand adults, including a 101-year-old lifelong library user, have added their names to the document ahead of the council budget being debated on Thursday, February 9.

Ms Page said: “People are extraordinarily exercised about this matter.

“This is a significant number of signatures, collected over eight days in a town of 7,500 voters – not including a large number of younger users.

“I’ll be taking this petition to the council and quoting from the more repeatable comments. I hope councillors will put their communities first. If they don’t, their communities should think long and hard about who they elect.”

Since 2012, the day-to-day running of 44 libraries has been conducted by independent provident society, Suffolk Libraries, with the county council remaining the main source of funding. Budgets have since been cut by almost a third – and Suffolk Libraries could face a further £230,000 reduction in 2017/18.

Ms Page said the council distanced itself from the issue when Suffolk Libraries became separate organisation, and should consider dipping into its £150m budget reserve to avoid making reductions.

“By being one stage removed, the county council can say ‘it’s nothing to do with us’ – but it jolly well is,” she said.

“No one understands better than me that you need a reserve for a rainy day – but when you’ve managed to build up £150m, it’s time to use it.

“The council knows the cost but don’t recognise the value. If it was strategic, it would look at the cost of what is being provided against the financial impact of not providing it.”

Under proposals, the library budget would fall to £5.91m – but bosses have committed to not closing any libraries, or reducing opening hours.

Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council’s head of finance, said: “Only £48million of our reserves are available to cover budget shortfalls – our budget expenditure next year is close to £480million. The rest is pre-allocated to a variety of uses, including building new schools, road improvements and the two river crossings in Ipswich and Lowestoft.

“I’m proud of the service provided by Suffolk Libraries and a decision on the budget will be made at the County Council meeting this Thursday.”

Woodbridge county councillor Caroline Page’s ‘ten reasons to fight for Suffolk Libraries’:

“Suffolk Libraries are invaluable because they:

• provide friendly, welcoming, and helpful facilities for recreation and study that reflect the changing needs of local people

• support study for students of all ages – and especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds

• provide materials for people’s leisure-learning and hobbies, enhancing and maintaining their growth and mental health

• provide a centre for social activities and clubs of many types which enhances community cohesion

• introduce our children to the lifetime pleasures of reading

• provide a place for quiet study, and particularly for those who don’t enjoy such facilities at home

• provide a source of reference material in both physical and on-line formats

• are a key resource for the unemployed to help support them back into employment

• provide internet access for people who can’t afford such equipment, or don’t have the space to accommodate it, or only have occasional need or just need help with the processes

• provide mobile libraries to ensure a library service can be maintained in low-population-density rural areas”

Keywords: Suffolk County Council County Council Woodbridge Suffolk County

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ten of the quirkiest hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets in Suffolk and north Essex

18 minutes ago Tom Potter
Balancing Barn

As holiday cottage bookings reach “unprecedented” levels for at least one Suffolk agency, we look at the more quirky and unusual places to stay in the county and north Essex, including a mirrored seesaw-like barn, a sky-scraping water tower and a Tudor folly.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

13:48 Annabelle Dickson
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

An MP has told health secretary Jeremy Hunt that the findings of a special investigations BBC programme into mental health services including in Norfolk and Suffolk were “shocking and disgusting”.

Sizewell looks alight in this vibrant sunrise - see our picture of the day

10 minutes ago
Taken on a cold winter's morning at Sizewell. By Brian Smith.

A new look at from Sizewell. Thanks to Brian Smith for today’s picture of the day.

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

13:20 Chris Shimwell
Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

The youngest children in Suffolk now have “far greater access” to the internet than ever before thanks to the proliferation of tablets, says a new report published by Suffolk County Council.

Councillors urged to ‘put communities first’ and vote down library budget cuts

44 minutes ago Tom Potter
Woodbridge Library

A petition against cuts to library funding has been signed by a thousand people in eight days.

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

13:54 Matt Reason and Chris Shimwell
Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

The woman who died following a crash near Bardwell has been named as 32-year-old Katie Bent who lived in the village.

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

11:58 Gemma Mitchell
The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

Two eager doughnut fans queued for three hours to be the first customers of a new Krispy Kreme outlet in Ipswich.

Meet Ipswich midwife Carly Welham who has given birth to her second set of twins

13:42 Matt Stott
(l-r): Twins Florence and Jude Welham, mother Carly Welham, Harrison Kitchen, James Welham, Harriet Welham, Keaton Kitchen, and twins Declan and Cerys Kitchen.

It’s a shock for most mothers to hear they are expecting twins. So imagine how Ipswich midwife Carly Welham felt when she found out she was pregnant with her second set of twins.

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

09:39 Colin Adwent
Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

An Ipswich Town fan awaiting trial over allegations arising from the Norwich City game has appeared in court after being found watching Town play Reading last Saturday.

Suffolk tinnitus sufferer Colin Spence speaks about living with ‘debilitating’ condition 24/7

13:14 Lauren Everitt
Karen Finch, from The Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich, examines a patient's ears

Imagine hearing a constant buzzing, ringing or humming in your ear seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Most read

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

113mph Felixstowe driver spared ban after telling court he was fleeing from ex-partner and her new boyfriend

Matthew Butcher was caught driving at 113mph. File picture.

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Drink and drug-drivers from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds receive driving bans

Drink and drug-drivers caught by police

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Most commented

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

Tons of rubbish still being discarded along Suffolk’s major roads despite campaigns

Council litter pickers on the A14

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24