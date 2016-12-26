Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coxswain captures picture of seal resting on his dingy on River Orwell at Pin Mill

16:53 26 December 2016

A seal relaxing on a dingy at the River Orwell, Pin Mill. Credit: Jon Harvey, Coxswain, Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service

A seal relaxing on a dingy at the River Orwell, Pin Mill. Credit: Jon Harvey, Coxswain, Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service

Archant

A plucky marine mammal has given its seal of approval to one dingy on the River Orwell.

Comment

Coxswain Jon Harvey from Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service was given an early Christmas surprise when he found a seal relaxing in his boat at Pin Mill last week.

He said: “I had been out sailing on Wednesday and moored my yacht near to Pin Mill.

“Late in the evening, I heard a loud splashing noise and was amazed when I saw the seal getting into my dinghy!

“It was clearly very comfortable laying across the bench seat, and was still there the next morning.

“It was incredible to watch and I feel really lucky to have witnessed it.”

The cheeky seal captured the hearts of hundreds of people on social media after Mr Harvery posted the picture on the Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service Facebook page.

It attracted almost 400 ‘likes’ and nearly 80 ‘shares’.

People can donate to the volunteer patrol service via Paypal using the email: fvcprs@gmail.com

Keywords: Facebook

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Breaking News: A14 eastbound near Ipswich closed after reported crash involving lorry and pedestrian

13 minutes ago Jason Noble
Police were called to the scene of an accident.

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 in Ipswich has been closed after a serious crash reportedly involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

The Teapot Project hosts ‘pay as you feel’ Boxing Day lunch at Ipswich’s La Tour Cycle Café

16:40 Gemma Mitchell
The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich.

Everyone should be able to enjoy a meal with company at Christmas.

Find out where the Pigs Gone Wild sculptures are now

16:00 Gemma Mitchell
All the pigs at the Ta Ta Trotters exhibition at Ipswich Corn Exchange.

As merrymakers tuck into their piggys in blankets over Christmas, some families across the region have enjoyed the festive period with a different type of hog.

Coxswain captures picture of seal resting on his dingy on River Orwell at Pin Mill

16:53 Gemma Mitchell
A seal relaxing on a dingy at the River Orwell, Pin Mill. Credit: Jon Harvey, Coxswain, Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service

A plucky marine mammal has given its seal of approval to one dingy on the River Orwell.

Updated: Man and his dog rescued by Lifeboat from River Blyth at Southwold Harbour

16:13 Emma Brennan
The rescue took place in the River Blyth at Southwold. Photo: Archive

A man had to be rescued from freezing cold, fast flowing water by a lifeboat crew after he got in to difficulty trying to save the family dog when it fell into the River Blyth at Southwold Harbour.

Gallery: Swimmers celebrate warmest Boxing Day dip in two decades at Aldeburgh

17:15 Jason Noble
Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

Unseasonal Boxing Day sunshine greeted the Boxing Day swimmers at Aldeburgh this morning for one of the warmest charity dips in its 22 year history.

What is the cost of a ‘pauper’s funeral’ in Ipswich?

14:00 Gemma Mitchell
File picture of a funeral service.

Over the past three years Ipswich Borough Council has spent more than £60,000 on ‘paupers’ funerals’.

Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

13:07 Staff Reporters
Early shoppers make their way into Ipswich to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

For those stores that did open in Ipswich town centre today, there appeared to be a busy start to the Boxing Day sales.

Flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex coast

12:42
File picture of Felixstowe hit by the tidal floods. Credit: James Fletcher.

High tides are expected along the region’s coasts tonight due to a tidal surge.

Gallery: From local harvest to motorcycle display team’s - your iwitness pictures from July

12:11 Suffolk Picture Desk
Bowling action from the North Essex Cricket League Division 4 match between Great Braxted & Tiptree CC. By David Lamming.

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in July.

Most read

Parents celebrate ‘best Christmas ever’ as 11 babies are born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Kayleigh Noble and Josh Hender with baby Archie, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

Early shoppers make their way into Ipswich to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

George Michael's death has been announced tonight. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

What is the cost of a ‘pauper’s funeral’ in Ipswich?

File picture of a funeral service.

Flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex coast

File picture of Felixstowe hit by the tidal floods. Credit: James Fletcher.

Gallery: 25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

Most commented

What is the cost of a ‘pauper’s funeral’ in Ipswich?

File picture of a funeral service.

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Fulham 0 – Portman Road atmosphere turns toxic as Blues out-fought and out-thought

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is on his knees after Chris Martin's free-kick puts Fulham 1-0 up at Portman Road. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

Early shoppers make their way into Ipswich to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Boo me, but get behind the players – Mick McCarthy’s message to Ipswich Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Mayor re-opens The Golf Hotel after makeover

Lt_Rt Kirsty McLaughlin GM,Roger Fern Local Mayor, Leanne Daines Dep GM, The Golf Hotel, Foxhall Road has was re-opened by the major of Ipswich Roger Fern, after a major refurbishment by owners Greene King.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24