Crash survivor who medics feared would die brings foundation helping road accident victims to Suffolk

Kathryn Clarke, who suffered serious injuries after a head on crash in Northamptonshire has relocated to Suffolk. She's launching the Kathryn Clarke foundation in Suffolk, which she will run from her home in Ipswich.

A mother-of-two who defied medical odds to survive a head-on crash is setting up a foundation in Suffolk to help accident victims.

Kathryn Clarke, who now lives in Ipswich, swerved to avoid a bird while driving in Northamptonshire in 2011.

The 38-year-old crashed into a telegraph pole before hitting a tree – causing life-threatening brain and neck injuries.

Doctors at Walsgrave University Hospital in Coventry, where she was airlifted to put her in an induced coma, feared she would be left with quadriplegia, locked in syndrome and be unable to breathe on her own.

But after months of treatment and rehabilitation she set up the Kathryn Clarke Foundation, pledging to raise awareness of the struggle road crash victims go through.

Now the charity, which also provides emotional support, is being set up in Suffolk where Mrs Clarke has relocated with her husband Nick, 43, and two daughters Zoe, 13 and Rebecca, 11.

“The time after the accident was horrific and I was in so much pain,” she said.

“But I have managed to overcome the obstacles that were in my way and I was looked after well by the doctors and my family.

“I set up the Kathryn Clarke Foundation because I wanted to raise awareness of how people can struggle and have difficulties getting back into daily life when they have something like this happen to them.”

She added: “It can have an impact on your mental health too and sometimes you just need a friend to be there for you, I want to be that friend and be a help.

“It was hard for my girls as well as my husband, and me, too.

“Having someone to talk to about it is really what the charity is about if I am honest, because it is nice being able to speak to someone who has been through the same as you.”

Mrs Clarke moved to the Rushmere area of Ipswich only recently after living with her family on the Isle of Wight for a few years.

“Suffolk is the best place I think to launch the foundation,” she said.

“Since I have been here people have been supportive whilst I have been organising things.

“Especially the people at Seckford Hall where we are launching it with models and a fashion show. “We’re hoping to sell about 80 tickets for the event and there is hope there will be a jazz band too.”

She added: “My girls have also been trying to help – my 13-year-old is so tall she is even taller than me so would be great as a model, but she is too young.”

Mrs Clarke, who had a metal plate put into her neck to hold her skull onto her spine after the accident, currently needs a wheelchair for mobility.

But her long term goal is to walk again – and she said she is doing everything in her power to make this a reality.

“It would be amazing to do this again. As well as the walking, I didn’t speak for five months because of problems with my speech, so it is great to have this back again.

“I really want to be helping others who find themselves in a similar situation to me because that is also how I will progress, we can learn from each other.

“My friends as well as my family have been very good throughout this whole experience.”

The foundation is due to launch at a special event, which will include a fashion show, at Seckford Hall on April 26.

