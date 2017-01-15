Overcast

Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

20:43 15 January 2017

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a convenience store today after an adjoining storage building caught fire.

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Reynold Road, off Landseer Road, at around 2.45pm today, Sunday January 15.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Combined fire control received multiple calls to a building on fire at the stated location.

“Two crews were mobilised to this incident.

“On arrival crews found an outside store approximately two metres by three metres well alight attached to a convenience store which was heavily smoke logged.

“One hose reel and one jet was used to extinguish the fire.”

Fire crews had put out the fire by 3.25pm.

Family escape harm after vehicle bursts into flames in Ipswich

17:48 Adam Howlett
The scene of a car fire in Jovian Way, Ipswich, on Sunday January 15. Photo by KJ Spear

A family was forced to flee their vehicle after it burst into flames in Ipswich today.

Reports the Duke of Cambridge could leave East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer

16:29 Lauren Everitt
The Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge could be leaving his role at the East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer.

Holywells Park in Ipswich hosts annual ‘wassail’ in its ancient orchard

16:09 Emma Brennan
Mayor of Ipswich, Roger Fern, with the children who gathered to sing and dance around the oldest apple tree in the orchard to chase away Winter and to encourage a fruitful Spring and a bountiful apple harvest.

A centuries old tradition has been upheld as part of a day of activities aimed at encouraging people to make the most of their local park during the winter months.

Village newcomer SID arrives in Hollesley to fulfil safety duty

13:15 Tom Potter
'SID' is Hollesley Parish Council's new Speed Indicator Device. SID will be situated on one of four or five poles around the village and will monitor speed of vehicles in the village. Parish councillor James Mallinder with the device.

Drivers will be given a visible reminder of their speeds when travelling through a Suffolk village in future thanks to the efforts of local people to fund a speed tracking sign.

Red Cross seeks ‘caring and compassionate’ volunteers to help patients leaving Ipswich Hospital

12:07 Andrew Hirst
Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

A charity which warned of a “humanitarian crisis” facing the NHS has appealed for volunteers to help at a Suffolk hospital.

MP shares sympathy for family and friends of dog walker who died in cliff collapse tragedy at Thorpeness

10:44 Tom Potter
The scene of Saturday's incident seen from the beach at Thorpeness. Photo Rob Potter.

A Suffolk MP has offered words of condolence following the death of a man who was crushed underneath a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness yesterday afternoon.

Updated: Two wallabies stolen from Jimmy’s Farm found and returned to their enclosure

08:53 Tom Potter
Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

Both of the two wallabies that went missing from Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich on Friday night have now been found safe and well with help from members of the public.

Youth club building revival a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Woodbridge

Yesterday, 19:45 Tom Potter
Caroline Page addresses a meeting to discuss the future of Woodbridge Youth Centre

Efforts to create a “legacy for future generations” were set in motion as groups gathered to plot the resurrection of a condemned community hub.

Framlingham Library becomes Suffolk’s ninth to host adult colouring sessions – have you tried it?

Yesterday, 16:07
An adult colouring group session at Ipswich Library

The growing popularity of adult colouring sessions has seen yet another Suffolk library begin hosting regular events.

