Crews tackle house fire in Malcolm Road in Ipswich

21:27 31 January 2017

A mother and daughter were taken to hospital as a precaution following the fire

Archant

Fire and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene of a house fire in Ipswich this evening.

Comment
Six fire engines were sent to the scene in Malcolm Road in IpswichSix fire engines were sent to the scene in Malcolm Road in Ipswich

Emergency services were called at around 7pm today, Tuesday January 31, to the blaze on Malcolm Road.

Six fire engines attended the fire, two from Ipswich East, two from Princes Street, an aerial ladder from Ipswich East and a support vehicle from Woodbridge.

Speaking at the scene, station commander Simon Hurst said: “When the first crews got there was quite a severe fire on the first floor so we requested assistance from other crews.

“Both the occupants were out by the time we arrived but there were still animals in the property.

“A mother and a daughter were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“There was also a severe fire in one of the front bedrooms and the property was affected by smoke.

“The owner had a dog and three cats all downstairs but we safely removed them from the house.

“There was still a lot of smoke upstairs so we ventilation used fans which improves visibility and makes the life of a fire fighter much easier.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control using two hose reels and then used thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots.

A spokesman for the fire service added at present they had not identified a specific cause for the fire.

Fire crews called a stop on the fire at 7.39pm.

59 minutes ago Adam Howlett
A mother and daughter were taken to hospital as a precaution following the fire

Fire and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene of a house fire in Ipswich this evening.

