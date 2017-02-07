Cyber survey shows more Suffolk children are using smartphones and tablets than ever before

A report released on February 7 has revealed 83% of 10-11 year olds in Suffolk now have access to either a smartphone or a tablet.

This represents a 14% increase in smartphone ownership, according to Suffolk County Council, which said only 58% of ten-year-olds asked in the survey said they had been taught to stay safe online by a parent or carer.

Gordon Jones, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said: “The results from the annual cyber survey show that younger children have greater online access than ever before. It is therefore even more important to ensure that parents are aware of the risks and are taking the necessary steps to educate their children in how to stay safe online.

“Whilst there has been a downward trend in nearly all forms of online risk taking in Suffolk, it is important to recognise that there is more work to be done and I urge parents to start delivering messages of online safety to children from a younger age and sustain this support through their teen years.

“Suffolk County Council is striving to increase awareness about keeping children safe online. We will continue to work closely with parents, education settings, and other partner organisations to improve online safety in the county.”

A council spokeswoman said in a statement Suffolk was bucking national trends in terms of risk-taking behaviour.

Since the cyber survey results in 2014, Suffolk has seen:

• A 4% reduction in cyberbullying

• A 9% reduction in those spending five or more hours online each day

• A 21% reduction in false solicitation

• A 37% reduction in content seen encouraging self-harm or suicide

The survey gathered more than 3,000 responses from children and young people in Suffolk.

The group who encountered the most risky situations online were those who had not received any online safety education at home or in school.

“The responses from children and young people show that online safety education and advice is making a real difference in Suffolk,” said the spokeswoman. “However there is more to be done. The numbers of parents teaching their children about online safety has remained constant at just over 60%. It is vital that parents and carers continue to provide online safety advice to young people in Suffolk.”

The results coincide with National Safer Internet Day on February 7.