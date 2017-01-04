Partly Cloudy

Damage on Ipswich building clear after B&M lorry got stuck in Old Foundary Road yesterday

16:33 04 January 2017

Police attend the scene of a lorry that has blocked off Northgate Street in Ipswich on Tuesday

Police attend the scene of a lorry that has blocked off Northgate Street in Ipswich on Tuesday

Sarah Lucy brown

The scars left by a lorry on a building in Ipswich remain clear to see after the incident yesterday.

Around 10.10am on January 3 the vehicle, with a B&M trailer, collided with a building at the junction of Old Foundary Road and Northgate Street.

It closed both roads, along with Great Coleman Street, and caused several hours of delays for motorists in the area.

Today scrape marks could clearly be seen in the side of the building.

Police officers from Suffolk Constabulary attended the scene along with a structural engineer to assess the property which had been hit.

The lorry stopped with its cab close to PJ McGinty and Sons pub unable to negotiate the tight turning on some of Ipswich’s narrowest roads.

The vehicle was eventually removed from the scene and the roads reopened during the same afternoon.

It is not thought any other buildings were damaged in the incident.

