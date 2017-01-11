Partly Cloudy

Days Gone By - When Ransomes Sims and Jefferies was based at Orwell Works, Ipswich

18:02 11 January 2017

This Ransomes Sims and Jefferies steam engine was built in 1899. When this photograph was taken in the 1920s it was owned by Mr W Paul of Kirton Lodge.

Dave Kindred

Ransomes Sims and Jefferies is an Ipswich company where generations of local people worked, writes photography and local history enthusiast David Kindred.

Ransomes Sims and Jefferies works dominate the foreground of this aerial view taken in the 1920s.Ransomes Sims and Jefferies works dominate the foreground of this aerial view taken in the 1920s.

In this week’s Days Gone By I have taken a look back to the time when they were based at a large site, Orwell Works, in the Duke Street area of Ipswich. The site domiantes the aerial photo above in which Duke Street is seen in the bottom left running towards Fore Street. Fore Hamlet runs from the bottom right corner to the centre of the picture. The dock is on the left.

A pair of Suffolks with a Ransomes plough around 1930. Photo by Titshall Brothers of IpswichA pair of Suffolks with a Ransomes plough around 1930. Photo by Titshall Brothers of Ipswich

In 1785 Robert Ransome, when in Norwich, took out a patent for tempering cast iron. In 1789 he started business as an iron founder in Ipswich, near the river, opposite St Mary at the Quay Church.

This photograph of a pair of Ransomes made double deck buses was taken by Charlie Girling.This photograph of a pair of Ransomes made double deck buses was taken by Charlie Girling.

He soon moved to St Margaret’s Ditches (now Old Foundry Road). In 1837 a new foundry was built on the riverside and Orwell Works came into being. In 1849 the site, in what is now Old Foundry Road, closed and a banquet was held at Orwell Works for more than 1,000 staff and partners.

During the war Ransomes produced munitions including: 790 aeroplanes and 650 airship sheds and aircraft hangers. Photo courtesy Miss M GirlingDuring the war Ransomes produced munitions including: 790 aeroplanes and 650 airship sheds and aircraft hangers. Photo courtesy Miss M Girling

When the last electric tram was taken out of service in Ipswich the Corporation ordered a fleet of 30 trolly buses. Half produced by Ransomes Sims and Jefferies and half by Garretts of Leiston. In 1934 the Royal Agricultural Show was held where Chantry Housing Estate is now. The electric overhead lines were extended to the site.

Women took on the roles of the male workers during World War Two. This photo of the female staff members was taken outside the former Trinity Street SchoolWomen took on the roles of the male workers during World War Two. This photo of the female staff members was taken outside the former Trinity Street School

In August 1916, during World War One, the company was asked to make aircraft for the Royal Flying Corps with another Ipswich company, Frederick Tibbenham, and a new factory was built off Cavendish Street. During the war Ransomes produced munitions including: 790 aeroplanes, 650 airship sheds and aircraft hangers, 3,700 aircraft bombs, 440,00 shell cases, 300,000 shell and fuse components, 5,000 general service wagons and 10,000 bombs for Stokes guns.

Producing agricultural machinery during World War Two was as important to the war effort as the munitions work the company was involved with. This picture was taken soon after the end of the war as the 30,000 Mortac plough came off the production lineProducing agricultural machinery during World War Two was as important to the war effort as the munitions work the company was involved with. This picture was taken soon after the end of the war as the 30,000 Mortac plough came off the production line

Can you name any of those featured in these photographs taken in August 1963 of the Ransomes Sims and Jefferies apprentice scheme? Photos by David Kindred/ArchantCan you name any of those featured in these photographs taken in August 1963 of the Ransomes Sims and Jefferies apprentice scheme? Photos by David Kindred/Archant

During World War Two with many of the male staff serving in the armed forces more women were employed in what had traditionally been male roles. Some were recruited from the Women’s Industrial National Service scheme. The start of World War Two saw the production of most lawn mowers stopped. The workshops were used to produce bomb trolleys and trailers for 25-pounder guns.

Can you name any of those featured in these photographs taken in August 1963 of the Ransomes Sims and Jefferies apprentice scheme? Photos by David Kindred/ArchantCan you name any of those featured in these photographs taken in August 1963 of the Ransomes Sims and Jefferies apprentice scheme? Photos by David Kindred/Archant

The companies output also included parts for aero engines and Crusader tanks.

Can you name any of those featured in these photographs taken in August 1963 of the Ransomes Sims and Jefferies apprentice scheme? Photos by David Kindred/ArchantCan you name any of those featured in these photographs taken in August 1963 of the Ransomes Sims and Jefferies apprentice scheme? Photos by David Kindred/Archant

In 1945 a site was purchased on the outskirts of Ipswich on Nacton Road and a new foundry came into operation in 1949. In the late 1960s the move of all departments to the Nacton Road site was completed.

Can you name any of those featured in these photographs taken in August 1963 of the Ransomes Sims and Jefferies apprentice scheme? Photos by David Kindred/ArchantCan you name any of those featured in these photographs taken in August 1963 of the Ransomes Sims and Jefferies apprentice scheme? Photos by David Kindred/Archant

In the second aerial photo, the large buildings seen in the bottom right corner were the then recently vacated workshops of Ransomes Sims and Jefferies. The Civic College and Grimwade Street are in the centre. Alexandra Park is right centre.

The huge task of moving equipment from the Orwell Works site to Nacton Road in August 1966.The huge task of moving equipment from the Orwell Works site to Nacton Road in August 1966.

The huge task of moving equipment from the Orwell Works site to Nacton Road in August 1966The huge task of moving equipment from the Orwell Works site to Nacton Road in August 1966

One of the last days of work at the Orwell Works site in April 1967One of the last days of work at the Orwell Works site in April 1967

The Ipswich Dock area from the air around 1970. Photo by Jim EmpsonThe Ipswich Dock area from the air around 1970. Photo by Jim Empson

