Deborah Cadman to speak at Suffolk Business Women networking lunch

Suffolk Business Women, part of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a networking lunch on February 10 at Seckford Hall, near Woodbridge, at which Deborah Cadman OBE, chief executive of Suffolk County Council, will be the guest speaker.

Named as one of the county’s top 100 economic influencers of 2016, Deborah has been in her current role for six years and has in total over 30 years’ experience in the public sector and working with both the private and voluntary sectors to achieve positive economic and social outcomes.

On February 10 she will be talking about her career, her current role which she describes as “the most exciting in Suffolk” and how some of the challenges faced by women in the work place could be addressed.

Amanda Ankin, head of chamber services at Suffolk Chamber said: “Deborah is one of the most prominent professionals in Suffolk. That and her straight-talking and honest approach makes her appearance one to which I’m very, very much looking forward.”

In addition, Ginny Idehen, chair of Suffolk Business Women, highlighted Suffolk Business Women’s campaign to improve the agility of Suffolk’s businesses to help their workforce balance home and work commitments.

“Agility is more than ‘just’ providing roles that fit around women with children. It is about re-working how a business operates so that all employees have the chance to contribute fully and that a business grows economically because they have the commitment and motivated workforce.”

To encourage and promote agility in business, Suffolk Business Women – which has a membership of over 1500 – will be launching a promotional campaign including a new award and a mentoring and training action plan – later this year.

For more information and to book a place at the 10th February event at Seckford Hall go to https://www.suffolkchamber.co.uk/events-networking/suffolk-chamber-events/ or contact Clare Harding on 01284 700800 or clare@burystedmundschamber.org