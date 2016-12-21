Deck the halls! Check out our festive picture of the day.

Droplets on glass reflecting a holly sprig. By Phil Stearn. (c) copyright citizenside.com

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action.

Each day we highlight our favourite shot with our picture of the day and here is today’s.

An excellent use of macro photography with today’s picture of the day. Phil Stearn has managed to distinguish two different depths of field within this one shot. A holly wreath is reflected back into the water droplets, giving the entire picture a bauble feel. Very festive work Phil!

iwitness24 has hundreds of registered users who share dozens of images each and every day. We use the photos online and in print, crediting the talented photographers.

