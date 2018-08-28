Bucklesham celebrates new defibrillator - inspired by former editor’s campaign

District councillor Susan Harvey and parish councillor and village hall chairman Evelyn Bloomfield unveil Bucklsham's new defibrilator

Bucklesham is celebrating the installation of its new defibrillator - after being inspired to get one by former EADT editor Terry Hunt’s fundraising campaign.

Terry Hunt with Lisa Perry, who saved his life by performing CPR Picture: CONTRIBUTED Terry Hunt with Lisa Perry, who saved his life by performing CPR Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The piece of life-saving equipment was installed at Bucklesham’s village Hall last week after funding was secured through county councillor Patricia O’Brien and district councillor Susan Harvey.

Parish councillor Evelyn Bloomfield said: “People in the village had been talking about getting a defibrillator for some time. We’ve seen many other villages having them installed, and recently saw the former editor of the EADT Terry Hunt’s fundraising campaign to increase the number of them all over the county. We thought the time for talking was over - so we just got on and did it.”

Terry Hunt started a crowdfunding campaign to buy more defibrillators after suffering a near fatal heart attack in Ipswich in May.

He was brought back to life thanks to a paramedic and a passerby, Lisa Perry, who teaches CPR herself.

Terry Hunt and Karen Chamberlain in training for a 60-mile coastal walk to raise money for the difibrillator campaign Picture: TERRY HUNT Terry Hunt and Karen Chamberlain in training for a 60-mile coastal walk to raise money for the difibrillator campaign Picture: TERRY HUNT

While the paramedic shocked Mr Hunt’s heart, Mrs Perry carried out chest compressions.

Mr Hunt said he was thrilled his story had inspired the village to install its own device.

He said: “It is brilliant news for Bucklesham that they have installed their defibrillator.

“Every village and every community in Suffolk and Essex should have at least one defibrillator because as I know only too well they save lives.

“If my experience has helped spur them along to get one then I am delighted.

“Well done them.”

Mrs Bloomfield added: “We hope it is never needed, but it’s a great thing for the village to know that in an emergency it’s there until the blue light services arrive.”

Mr Hunt’s campaign has already smashed its target of £3,000 - but he is determined help raise even more.

He said: “They cost more or less £1,500 each so if we can get to £4,500 that will buy three new defibrillators. It will be great to go beyond that but £4,500 seems in reach. I want to say a huge thank you to the 89 people who have given money to us. “I am really overwhelmed and grateful for their support.”

To donate to Mr Hunt’s campaign see here.