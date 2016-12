Delays in Civic Drive, Ipswich, after crash near Handford Road junction

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash ©Archant Photographic 2010

A crash in Civic Drive, Ipswich, is causing delays for rush hour traffic this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened near the Handford Road junction and is causing delays on roads in the area.

Motorists are advised to use additional routes where possible and leave extra time for their journey.