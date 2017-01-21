Sunny

Developer CEG starts work on a masterplan for Adastral Park at Martlesham Heath

07:30 21 January 2017

Martlesham Heath and Adastral Park

Archant

Preparatory work on a masterplan for 2,000 new homes at Adastral Park at Martlesham Heath is under way.

Developer CEG has already held two consultation events in Martlesham and Waldringfield and says it welcomes residents’ input, ideas, comments and concerns and will show the masterplan to the public before it is submitted.

Meanwhile, Suffolk Coastal District Council (SCDC) is to employ a specific planning officer to lead the project.

CEG says it is in the “early stage in our thinking” and has “no fixed ideas” at present.

However, it envisages 2,000 homes being built in the next decade, plus healthcare provision, nursery, primary and secondary schools, shops and services, community facilities such as a village hall, plus road improvements and bus, cycling and walking routes.

It is also aimed to create hundreds of new jobs through hi-tech employment opportunities on land north of the existing business park.

One-third of the site will be green spaces – parks, play areas, a village green, sports facilities and ecological features – with opportunities for residents to grow their own food in allotments and community orchards.

Tony Fryatt, cabinet member for planning at Suffolk Coastal, said: “The Adastral Park housing scheme is being progressed through the pre-application process. The developers, CEG, have already commenced a programme of local engagement.

“The council will shortly make a dedicated appointment to lead the project for SCDC. We are also trialling an initiative with Suffolk County Council whereby we are working as a ‘one officer team’ to coordinate the required technical inputs to result in a smoother delivery of sound decisions.”

  • Look this is the natural development of Ipswich. Any other Town Bury St Eds, Colchester Chelmsford this would be in the TownCity boundary and IBC could have a strategic plan that Would link the Northern Fringe, Kesgrave Development, and BT Adastral Park. Instead we have Ipswich having only room left to the North, and Suffolk Coastal dumping its housing on Ipswich, as well as its major shopping developments and industrial development all on North Eastern Ipswich, but not quite Ipswich. So that beautiful villages and small towns of the Heritage Coast have no development oh and don't vote against the local councillors. Whilst Ipswich gets stuffed with the loss of green fields around Ipswich and grid lock as the same councillors and MP's veto a northern bypass. This means that in the arc across North Ipswich we will have over 10,000 new homes, 20,000 cars and zero infrastructure growth. Its unacceptable and even more explains why Greater Ipswich as a unitary authority that covers this whole area and maybe Felixstowe and Trimlys so that the whole area can be managed in a cooperative manner. Not 4 MPs, 4 District Councils, and one County. It just doesn't work. Unitary Ipswich NOW.

    The Ginge

    Saturday, January 21, 2017

  • The initial thought on the use of the housing at this development, which has been instigated by BT, was to house the staff at Adastral Park. This would effectively reduce the demands on the local highways as most employees would be able to walk or bike to work. I also could see that this housing could well be rented to the large number of temporary contractors that come into the country to work there for blocks of 6months or more. This would release rental stock within Ipswich and so hopefully providing locals with more selection and a greater chance to remain local to working within the town. There has been a lot of disquiet about the amount of contactors going to Adastral on the Route 66 buses, this would release space onto this bus service. However, all in all, we will STILL need to have a Northern Bypass...and the closer to Ipswich the better.

    Scuzzer

    Saturday, January 21, 2017

  • So that is another 2000 homes or 5000 people who will have to cross the Orwell bridge to head south, west or anywhere but Suffolk. Oh but wait the highways agency etc all state it is at capacity but don't propose any alternative.

    A Smith

    Saturday, January 21, 2017

  • Yes McLean I forgot that , just another motorist who should ditch the car and walk .SCC are incapable as you mention , spoke to a car dealer pal last night he is certainly unhappy with Geater .

    deeber

    Saturday, January 21, 2017

  • As ever many more questions than answers. It would be interesting to know the likely demographic who will populate this dormitory town. It will be far too large a settlement to be called a village, with what they are calling a village hall! This demographic could perhaps be based on the recent development north of Tesco. This might give an idea where its possible 5,000 inhabitants will work, play and be educated, and what their other needs will be. It seems just another Grange Farm placed further away from the main sources of employment, apart of course from BT, and these promised hi-tech jobs, will simply deepen the growing transport issues of this area. The promise to build new schools, care homes, gp surgeries etc is nice when wishing to go in front of a planning committee, but the reality of running and staffing such places is another story. There are as we know plenty of spare teachers and medical professionals locally lining up to work there. I do like the idea of a lovely community orchard rather than the dozen extra homes, which could have been built on the land. Really ?

    Visionary

    Saturday, January 21, 2017

  • deeber what you are asking for is forward thinking and planning. SCC have proven they are capable of neither with Travel Ipswich. Now stop whinging and moaning, the traffic chaos is all the fault of people like you.

    McLean

    Saturday, January 21, 2017

  • With both this build and the proposed development at bell lane kesgrave I hope both SCDC and SCC note the additional traffic to Kesgrave mainly the A1214 and foxhall road from the A12 to the Nuffield. Foxhall road is now an accident black spot , very heavily congested and deals with large HGVs especially if the Orwell bridge is closed, on what is basically a country lane .I feel it is extremely important the road is upgraded with roundabouts at bell lane and dobbs lane and the road straightened near the Nuffield with better access to the hospital there , before these major builds start .Thank you.

    deeber

    Saturday, January 21, 2017

