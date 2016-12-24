Did you drink at Yates bar in Ipswich? We look back through our photo archive

STAR PATCH STORY SIMON TOMLINSON The clock on Yates in Ipswich PICTURE SIMON TOMLINSON EADT 17 07 04

Now The Robert Ransome, Yates used to be a centre point of the Ipswich nightlife scene in the 90s and 00s.

Hugging it out at Yates in 1999 Hugging it out at Yates in 1999

Were you one of the revellers photographed on this night out in October 1999?

We had one of our photographers in attendance that night to catch you on a night out on the town.

Lads night out in Yates in 1999 Lads night out in Yates in 1999

Smiles and drinks all round at Yates in 1999 Smiles and drinks all round at Yates in 1999

