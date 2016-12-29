Did you perform at Felixstowe College carol service in 1993?
11:08 29 December 2016
Archant
Remembering the festive period through song, whether it’s Silent Night or Away in a Manger.
A selection of school girls gathered at Felixstowe College to join together in singing Christmas carols.
Led by the school conductor, several students wore choir robes to commemorate the relgious aspect of the event. The students sang by candleight to celebrate the festive season and held wooden crosses to pay tribute to Jesus. The college closed down in 1995 after 65 years of teaching girls aged 11-18.
If you know anyone that was featured in these images or you yourself performed Christmas carols at a local Suffolk school, get in touch at suffolkpicturedesk@archant.co.uk
Be sure to like our new Facebook page ‘Ipswich Remembers’, to keep up to date with all of our Ipswich nostalgia pictures.