Did you see Feeder and Muse at The Ipswich Corn Exchange in 1999?

Welsh alternative band, Feeder, played at the Ipswich Corn Exhange on May 24, 1999 Archant

Welsh rock band Feeder, best known for their UK top five track Buck Rogers, visited Ipswich during their 1999 UK tour.

The band toured the UK in 1999 and were supported by Muse on nearly every leg of the tour The band toured the UK in 1999 and were supported by Muse on nearly every leg of the tour

Supported by a little known band at the time called Muse, Feeder spent four months playing their latest album Yesterday Went Too Soon, alongside material from their debut release, Polythene.

The band formed in 1992 and were influenced by the likes of Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins and The Police.

Security controlling a fan who had crowdsurfed over the barrier at the Feeder concert in Ipswich Security controlling a fan who had crowdsurfed over the barrier at the Feeder concert in Ipswich

As you can see from the gallery, fans packed out The Ipswich Corn Exchange to see the band - and their warm-up act, without realising Muse would go on to the be the real stars, later headlining Coachella and Glastonbury festivals.

Lead singer of Feeder, Grant Nicholas Lead singer of Feeder, Grant Nicholas

