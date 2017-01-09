Did you see Peter Andre when he visited Ipswich and Colchester in the 90s?
14:32 09 January 2017
Singer, songwriter, TV star, presenter, businessman and super-dad of four - Peter Andre has many strings to his bow and a career that spans several decades.
And in the 25 years since he first shot to fame with his hit single Mysterious Girl, he has made several visits to East Anglia.
Most recently, Andre came to Ipswich in September 2016, to promote his latest autobiography, Between Us and visit a patient at St Elizabeth Hospice.
Here we look back at his visits during the 1990s.
In November 1995 pupils at Sir Charles Lucas school in Colchester were treated to a special performance from the future star.
It was in 1996 - the year Mysterious Girl hit number one in the UK - that the star arrived at HMV in Tavern Street, Ipswich to meet his adoring fans.
Screaming teens packed into the town centre, waiting to meet him.
The following year the star, famed for his toned physique, was back in Ipswich, this time to perform at the Ipswich Regent.
