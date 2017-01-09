Did you see Peter Andre when he visited Ipswich and Colchester in the 90s?

Donna Kemble and Michelle Thorpe kiss their pop idol, Peter Andre. Peter performed a special concert at their school, Sir Charles Lucas. November 1995. Archant

Singer, songwriter, TV star, presenter, businessman and super-dad of four - Peter Andre has many strings to his bow and a career that spans several decades.

A young Peter Andre fan from Sir Charles Lucas school in Colchester, excited to meet her idol at a special performance at the school - November 1995. A young Peter Andre fan from Sir Charles Lucas school in Colchester, excited to meet her idol at a special performance at the school - November 1995.

And in the 25 years since he first shot to fame with his hit single Mysterious Girl, he has made several visits to East Anglia.

Peter Andre answering questions before his performance at The Ipswich Regent. March 1997. Peter Andre answering questions before his performance at The Ipswich Regent. March 1997.

Most recently, Andre came to Ipswich in September 2016, to promote his latest autobiography, Between Us and visit a patient at St Elizabeth Hospice. Here we look back at his visits during the 1990s.

In November 1995 pupils at Sir Charles Lucas school in Colchester were treated to a special performance from the future star.

It was in 1996 - the year Mysterious Girl hit number one in the UK - that the star arrived at HMV in Tavern Street, Ipswich to meet his adoring fans.

Screaming teens packed into the town centre, waiting to meet him.

The following year the star, famed for his toned physique, was back in Ipswich, this time to perform at the Ipswich Regent.

Peter Andre interviewed at The Ipswich Regent, before going on stage in March 1997. Peter Andre interviewed at The Ipswich Regent, before going on stage in March 1997.

Fans queuing up to get Peter Andre's signature inside HMV in 1996 Fans queuing up to get Peter Andre's signature inside HMV in 1996

Peter Andre posing for pictures with adoring fans at HMV in Tavern Street in 1996 Peter Andre posing for pictures with adoring fans at HMV in Tavern Street in 1996

Peter Andre meeting eager fans in HMV, Ipswich in 1996. Peter Andre meeting eager fans in HMV, Ipswich in 1996.

Peter Andre signing albums for fans in HMV, Ipswich in 1996 Peter Andre signing albums for fans in HMV, Ipswich in 1996

Fans queue eagerly outside HMV in Ipswich to meet Peter Andre in 1996 Fans queue eagerly outside HMV in Ipswich to meet Peter Andre in 1996

