Do you recognise poor Charlie? He was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

An elderly dog suffering so severely from a large tumour had to be put to sleep after he was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth.

The Jack Russell crossbreed, thought to be around 14 years old, was found collapsed on Saturday at around 11am in Nelson Road by a passer-by who rushed him straight to the vets.

RSPCA inspector Ben Kirby said: “I’m appalled to think somebody could abandon this poor little dog when he needed them most, it’s such a cruel thing to do.

“I had a phone call from The Veterinary Hospital in Gorleston who had been brought the dog, who told me he was extremely thin, his teeth were in a real state and he had a severe tumour on his head, which was so large, it forced his eyes closed. The vets made the decision to put him to sleep to end his suffering.

“He was microchipped so as far as we know his name was Charlie, but unfortunately the address details on his chip appear to be incorrect. I understand the dog was found on Nelson Road in Great Yarmouth, but I am really keen to hear from anyone who recognises him or who may have seen him anywhere in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston or the surrounding areas recently.”

Anyone with any information about Charlie or his owner should contact Insp Kirby by calling the RSPCA inspector’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.