Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Do you recognise poor Charlie? He was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

16:01 07 February 2017

Charlie, the Jack Russell crossbreed, was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

Charlie, the Jack Russell crossbreed, was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

Archant

An elderly dog suffering so severely from a large tumour had to be put to sleep after he was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth.

Comment

The Jack Russell crossbreed, thought to be around 14 years old, was found collapsed on Saturday at around 11am in Nelson Road by a passer-by who rushed him straight to the vets.

RSPCA inspector Ben Kirby said: “I’m appalled to think somebody could abandon this poor little dog when he needed them most, it’s such a cruel thing to do.

“I had a phone call from The Veterinary Hospital in Gorleston who had been brought the dog, who told me he was extremely thin, his teeth were in a real state and he had a severe tumour on his head, which was so large, it forced his eyes closed. The vets made the decision to put him to sleep to end his suffering.

“He was microchipped so as far as we know his name was Charlie, but unfortunately the address details on his chip appear to be incorrect. I understand the dog was found on Nelson Road in Great Yarmouth, but I am really keen to hear from anyone who recognises him or who may have seen him anywhere in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston or the surrounding areas recently.”

Anyone with any information about Charlie or his owner should contact Insp Kirby by calling the RSPCA inspector’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Man accused of Weybread double murder had gambling debts, Ipswich Crown Court told

58 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Peter and Sylvia Stuart

A man burdened by gambling debts murdered Peter and Sylvia Stuart – a couple he believed were millionaires, a court heard today.

Gallery: See inside some of the most expensive properties on the market in Suffolk in February

15:50 Edmund Crosthwaite
Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

Suffolk is a beautiful place to live – and this reflects on some of the prices attached to the county’s top homes.

Suffolk and Essex to see a ‘cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain’

15:47 Andrew Hirst
After a gloomy start, forecasters say the region could see brighter skies.A rain shower descends upon Aldeburgh beach.

Much of Suffolk and Essex will be waking up to a dull and dreary morning today - though forecasters are predicting improvements later in the day.

Ten of the quirkiest hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets in Suffolk and north Essex

15:14 Tom Potter
The Balancing Barn, Darsham

As holiday cottage bookings reach “unprecedented” levels for at least one Suffolk agency, we look at the more quirky and unusual places to stay in the county and north Essex, including a mirrored seesaw-like barn, a sky-scraping water tower and a Tudor folly.

Take a look at our list of places to visit in Essex over February half-term

57 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
An elephant at Colchester Zoo. By Paul Burns.

With half-term fast approaching it’s time to start planning how to keep your children occupied during the week-long break.

Do you recognise poor Charlie? He was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

16:01 Lauren Everitt
Charlie, the Jack Russell crossbreed, was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

An elderly dog suffering so severely from a large tumour had to be put to sleep after he was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth.

Woodbridge police station to be converted into 14 apartments

15:52 Tom Potter
Derelect Woodbridge police station

Developers have won permission to convert an empty Suffolk police station into new homes at the third time of asking.

Lively performance of Mark Twain classic Tom Sawyer by The Abbey at Woodbridge

11 minutes ago Tom Potter
Pupils at The Abbey, Woodbridge School, perform Tom Sawyer. Photo: Mike Kwasniak.

The classic tale of Tom Sawyer was brought to life by prep-school pupils.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

13:48 Annabelle Dickson
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

An MP has told health secretary Jeremy Hunt that the findings of a special investigation BBC programme into mental health services, which focused on Norfolk and Suffolk, were “shocking and disgusting”.

Sizewell looks alight in this vibrant sunrise - see our picture of the day

15:22
Taken on a cold winter's morning at Sizewell. By Brian Smith.

A new look at from Sizewell - our iWitness picture of the day.

Most read

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

113mph Felixstowe driver spared ban after telling court he was fleeing from ex-partner and her new boyfriend

Matthew Butcher was caught driving at 113mph. File picture.

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Drink and drug-drivers from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds receive driving bans

Drink and drug-drivers caught by police

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Most commented

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

Tons of rubbish still being discarded along Suffolk’s major roads despite campaigns

Council litter pickers on the A14

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24